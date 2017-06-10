Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 1:49 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Savor Color Purple at Annual Ojai Lavender Festival

By Maureen Volland for the Ojai Lavender Festival | June 10, 2017 | 2:00 p.m.

Fragrant bouquets of fresh, dried and live lavender, plus an array of handcrafted and homemade items, will be featured at the annual Ojai Valley Lavender Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 24, in Ojai’s Libbey Park.

Lavender Click to view larger
Lavender (Ojai Valley Lavender Festival)

On offer from the free festival’s 100-plus vendors will be art, jewelry, clothing, wreaths, honey, candles, pottery, spices, herbs, vinegars, oils, soaps, notions, potions, lotions, baked goods and sweets.

Musician Richard Kaller will open the festival at 10 a.m. with tunes near Libbey Fountain.

Master of ceremonies Smitty West will command the pavilion where all-day live music will showcase The Lyra Quartet, Mellot, Ventucky, Jon Gindick, Steel Cut Band, Smitty & Julija, and Cindy Kalmenson & The Lucky Ducks.

Speaker presentations include: Glenn Perry of the Ojai Bee Club, 11 a.m.; private chef Robin Goldstein, noon; and Soil Sisters photo exhibit by Keri Oberly of local women farmers, with talks by several of the featured Soil Sisters at 1:30 p.m.

There will be refreshments from Ventura Teen Challenge’s Lavender Lemonade and Taco Boats; Freezer Monkeys’ gourmet frozen treats; Lori’s Lavender Lemonade; Taffy Time’s sweet treats; and Arne Hansen’s Aebleskivers, among others.

Local restaurants, wine spots and coffee shops will celebrate with lavender specialties.

Many local shops will celebrate the Ojai Valley Lavender Festival and June’s Ojai Lavender Month with lavender-themed sales specials. For a list, visit www.ojaivalleylavenderfestival.org.

In addition to the traditional Passport Game which offers chances to win prizes donated by festival vendors, new this year is the Lavender Raffle of two crates filled with Ojai products and gift certificates donated by local shops, spas, restaurants, wineries, artisans and galleries.

Tickets will be sold throughout the park during the festival, with winners drawn at the end of the day.

Free festival parking is at Live Oak Christian Fellowship Church, 441 Church St. Look for signs or find directions at www.ojaivalleylavenderfestival.org.

Chief Peak 4H Club will manage parking, and HELP of Ojai will offer free shuttle service to and from Libbey Park. The last shuttle leaves the park at 5:15 p.m.

For an off-site lavender experience, tour Frog Creek Lavender Farm in Upper Ojai, 10-5 p.m., to see 600- plus lavender plants in full bloom. Directions at festival info booths and at www.frogcreekfarmojai.com.

— Maureen Volland for the Ojai Lavender Festival.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 