Savor Color Purple at Annual Ojai Lavender Festival

Fragrant bouquets of fresh, dried and live lavender, plus an array of handcrafted and homemade items, will be featured at the annual Ojai Valley Lavender Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, June 24, in Ojai’s Libbey Park.

On offer from the free festival’s 100-plus vendors will be art, jewelry, clothing, wreaths, honey, candles, pottery, spices, herbs, vinegars, oils, soaps, notions, potions, lotions, baked goods and sweets.

Musician Richard Kaller will open the festival at 10 a.m. with tunes near Libbey Fountain.

Master of ceremonies Smitty West will command the pavilion where all-day live music will showcase The Lyra Quartet, Mellot, Ventucky, Jon Gindick, Steel Cut Band, Smitty & Julija, and Cindy Kalmenson & The Lucky Ducks.

Speaker presentations include: Glenn Perry of the Ojai Bee Club, 11 a.m.; private chef Robin Goldstein, noon; and Soil Sisters photo exhibit by Keri Oberly of local women farmers, with talks by several of the featured Soil Sisters at 1:30 p.m.

There will be refreshments from Ventura Teen Challenge’s Lavender Lemonade and Taco Boats; Freezer Monkeys’ gourmet frozen treats; Lori’s Lavender Lemonade; Taffy Time’s sweet treats; and Arne Hansen’s Aebleskivers, among others.

Local restaurants, wine spots and coffee shops will celebrate with lavender specialties.

Many local shops will celebrate the Ojai Valley Lavender Festival and June’s Ojai Lavender Month with lavender-themed sales specials. For a list, visit www.ojaivalleylavenderfestival.org.

In addition to the traditional Passport Game which offers chances to win prizes donated by festival vendors, new this year is the Lavender Raffle of two crates filled with Ojai products and gift certificates donated by local shops, spas, restaurants, wineries, artisans and galleries.

Tickets will be sold throughout the park during the festival, with winners drawn at the end of the day.

Free festival parking is at Live Oak Christian Fellowship Church, 441 Church St. Look for signs or find directions at www.ojaivalleylavenderfestival.org.

Chief Peak 4H Club will manage parking, and HELP of Ojai will offer free shuttle service to and from Libbey Park. The last shuttle leaves the park at 5:15 p.m.

For an off-site lavender experience, tour Frog Creek Lavender Farm in Upper Ojai, 10-5 p.m., to see 600- plus lavender plants in full bloom. Directions at festival info booths and at www.frogcreekfarmojai.com.

— Maureen Volland for the Ojai Lavender Festival.