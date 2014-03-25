OK! Magazine Hosting Makeover Event at Fantastic Sam’s in Goleta

The event will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 9 at Fantastic Sam’s, 5776 Calle Real in Goleta.

The stylists will be offering complimentary consultations, along with 20 percent off Wella retail during the event.

The event is open to the public, and food and drinks will be provided along with a gift bag featuring Wella Professionals products for the first 100 attendees.

OK! celebrity magazine invites the public to join them and Wella Professionals for light bites, wine and a live DJ to refresh your look with complimentary consultations by Fantastic Sam’s specialists.

