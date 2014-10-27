Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 8:35 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

Looking for Work? Visit the Chamber’s Oktoberfest: Business to Consumer Expo & Job Fair on Tuesday

By Cheyanne Brooks for the Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region | October 27, 2014 | 2:33 p.m.

The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region presents its annual Oktoberfest: Business to Consumer Expo & Job Fair from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28 at The Fess Parker DoubleTree by Hilton Resort.

Come discover the wide diversity of businesses from our region. Admission and parking are free.

Enjoy traditional networking in a fast paced setting! Come fall in love with treats from local restaurants, wineries and breweries, as well as giveaways, prizes, raffles and more!

Also we will be hosting a Job Fair during the event starting with a seminar/workshop titled “Surviving a Layoff” from 4 to 5 p.m. presented by David Machacek.

The Job Fair portion of the event will be held between 5 to 6 p.m. and will feature the following companies:

Lynda.com
Deckers Outdoor Corp.
Work Bubble
Devereux California
Select Staffing
FLIR
Ontraport
Wells Fargo

Contact 805.965.3023 or [email protected] for more information.

Come stop by and meet the exhibitors:

Sponsors

The Fess Parker-A Doubletree by Hilton Resort — Title Sponsor
MarBorg Industries — Leadership Sponsor
Village Properties — Leadership Sponsor
Cox Communications — Leadership Sponsor
DCH Lexus of Santa Barbara — Supporting Sponsor
Montecito Bank & Trust — Supporting Sponsor
Bunnin Chevrolet Cadillac — Supporting Sponsor
Lure Films — Supporting Sponsor
Noozhawk — Supporting Sponsor
Santa Barbara Independent — Supporting Sponsor
Adams Printing — Supporting Sponsor

Food Sponsors

Santa Barbara Tamales-To-Go
Conway Family Wines/Deep Sea Tasting Room
Harvest Santa Barbara
Figueroa Mountain Brewery Company
Island Brewing Company
Peets Coffee & Tea
Santa Barbara Public Market
The Fresh Market
Santa Barbara Brewing Co.

All Other Exhibitors

Taste Santa Barbara Food Tours
The Frame-Up
Bob Holzer Automotive Inc.
HD Supply Hospitality Solutions
Sol Wave Water
Radius Commercial RE
Quality Wash & Detail
Law Offices of Mark B. Cardona
Milpas Community Association
Capitol Hardware, Inc.
Complete Nutrition
Ameravant Web Design
On Q Financial
Tri-County Court Reporters
EF International Language Centers
Conditioning Specialist
European Wax Center
Brazilian Cultural Arts Center of Santa Barbara
workzones
T-Mobile
AJAX/SB Refrigeration & Air Conditioning
Butler Event Center
SCORE
Dale Carnegie Training
Office Depot/ Office Max
UCSB Extension
The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region
Kubisch & Ferris Orthodontics
Downtown Santa Barbara
Veterans Day Marathon
Staples
Sotheby's International Realty
Dj. Brandon Brunasso
OEI/CapTel Captioned Telephone
Work Bubble
Lynda.com
Devereux California
Select Staffing
Deckers Outdoor Corporation
FLIR
Wells Fargo
Workforce Investment Board of Santa Barbara County
Surface Solutions
Z Folio
AFLAC
Santa Barbara County Geneological Society
iGeeks iPhone Repair
Tote Bagz
Caliber Home Loans
Mattole Valley Naturals
First Click

— Cheyanne Brooks is a public information coordinator for the Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region.

