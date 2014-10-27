Looking for Work? Visit the Chamber’s Oktoberfest: Business to Consumer Expo & Job Fair on Tuesday

The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region presents its annual Oktoberfest: Business to Consumer Expo & Job Fair from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28 at The Fess Parker DoubleTree by Hilton Resort.

Come discover the wide diversity of businesses from our region. Admission and parking are free.

Enjoy traditional networking in a fast paced setting! Come fall in love with treats from local restaurants, wineries and breweries, as well as giveaways, prizes, raffles and more!

Also we will be hosting a Job Fair during the event starting with a seminar/workshop titled “Surviving a Layoff” from 4 to 5 p.m. presented by David Machacek.

The Job Fair portion of the event will be held between 5 to 6 p.m. and will feature the following companies:

Lynda.com

Deckers Outdoor Corp.

Work Bubble

Devereux California

Select Staffing

FLIR

Ontraport

Wells Fargo

Contact 805.965.3023 or [email protected] for more information.

Come stop by and meet the exhibitors:

Sponsors

The Fess Parker-A Doubletree by Hilton Resort — Title Sponsor

MarBorg Industries — Leadership Sponsor

Village Properties — Leadership Sponsor

Cox Communications — Leadership Sponsor

DCH Lexus of Santa Barbara — Supporting Sponsor

Montecito Bank & Trust — Supporting Sponsor

Bunnin Chevrolet Cadillac — Supporting Sponsor

Lure Films — Supporting Sponsor

Noozhawk — Supporting Sponsor

Santa Barbara Independent — Supporting Sponsor

Adams Printing — Supporting Sponsor

Food Sponsors

Santa Barbara Tamales-To-Go

Conway Family Wines/Deep Sea Tasting Room

Harvest Santa Barbara

Figueroa Mountain Brewery Company

Island Brewing Company

Peets Coffee & Tea

Santa Barbara Public Market

The Fresh Market

Santa Barbara Brewing Co.

All Other Exhibitors

Taste Santa Barbara Food Tours

The Frame-Up

Bob Holzer Automotive Inc.

HD Supply Hospitality Solutions

Sol Wave Water

Radius Commercial RE

Quality Wash & Detail

Law Offices of Mark B. Cardona

Milpas Community Association

Capitol Hardware, Inc.

Complete Nutrition

Ameravant Web Design

On Q Financial

Tri-County Court Reporters

EF International Language Centers

Conditioning Specialist

European Wax Center

Brazilian Cultural Arts Center of Santa Barbara

workzones

T-Mobile

AJAX/SB Refrigeration & Air Conditioning

Butler Event Center

SCORE

Dale Carnegie Training

Office Depot/ Office Max

UCSB Extension

The Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region

Kubisch & Ferris Orthodontics

Downtown Santa Barbara

Veterans Day Marathon

Staples

Sotheby's International Realty

Dj. Brandon Brunasso

OEI/CapTel Captioned Telephone

Work Bubble

Lynda.com

Devereux California

Select Staffing

Deckers Outdoor Corporation

FLIR

Wells Fargo

Workforce Investment Board of Santa Barbara County

Surface Solutions

Z Folio

AFLAC

Santa Barbara County Geneological Society

iGeeks iPhone Repair

Tote Bagz

Caliber Home Loans

Mattole Valley Naturals

First Click

— Cheyanne Brooks is a public information coordinator for the Chamber of the Santa Barbara Region.