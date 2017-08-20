Historic Los Alamos Old Days

Embracing Our Heritage is the theme for the 71st Los Alamos Valley Old Days Celebration Sept. 22- 24. Admission is free to the historic town's annual festival in which residents and visitors gather to honor, preserve and celebrate Los Alamos's authentic Western culture.



Highlights of the Old Days weekend-long celebration include Friday evening’s Chili Kick-off Party and Dance; two-day Peddlers’ Mart and Artisan Faire; Saturday’s car show Deeply Rooted in the Community; and Sunday morning’s Greatest Little Small Town Parade.

Los Alamos is an hour north of Santa Barbara and 20 minutes south of Santa Maria at the intersection of Highway 101 and Bell Street (State Hwy. 135).

Los Alamos Valley Old Days is sponsored by the Los Alamos Valley Men’s Club (LAVMC), a philanthropic 501(C)3 not-for-profit group of men, women and families dedicated to preserving the town’s Western character and hospitality.

LAVMC provides scholarships and funding to local students and organizations, as well as offering its facilities to rent for events. LAVMC is supported by tax-deductible donations. Sponsorship support for 2017 Old Days is provided by Visit the Santa Ynez Valley.

Following is 2017 Los Alamos Valley Old Days schedule of events:

Friday, Sept. 22

6-8 p.m. — Chili Kick-Off Dinner. Tickets are $7 per person at door at Men’s Club, 429 Leslie St.

8-11 p.m. — Dance with Richard Diaz Band. Country/western music at Men’s Club. Tickets at the door, $10 per person (21 and over only); combo Chili Dinner/Dance $15. No host, full service cash only bar available.

Saturday, Sept. 23

7-10:30 a.m. — Pancake Breakfast at Men's Club: $10 adults, $6 children under age 12. Sponsored by and benefiting Los Alamos Valley Grange.

9 a.m.-3 p.m. — Car Show Deeply Rooted in the Community. Vintage, imports, rods, customs, race cars, motorcycles along Bell Street. Information and entry forms at http://losalamosvalleyolddays.com/index.php/car-show-2/.

10 a.m.-4 p.m. (new time this year) — Peddlers Mart, Artisan Faire and food booths along Bell Street . Information and applications available at http://losalamosvalleyolddays.com/index.php/peddlers-mart/.

11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. (or until food runs out) — Tri-Tip Beef Sandwich BBQ hosted by the Los Alamos Foundation to support Summer in the Park youth at Men’s Club. Tri-tip sandwich $8.

2:30 p.m. — Awards presentation for Los Alamos Old Days Car Show in Ferrini Park, corner of Bell and Centennial streets.

5:30-8 p.m. — Silent auction and happy hour at Men’s Club. All proceeds support LAVMC youth activities. Items on offer include gift baskets, wines and collectibles. Light fare available for purchase. No-host full cash bar and music. (21 and over only please).

Sunday, Sept. 24

7:30-10:30 a.m. — Pancake Breakfast at Los Alamos Valley Senior Center, 690 Bell St. Cost $7 adults, $3 children under age 12.

9-10:30 a.m. — Los Alamos Valley Old Days Stampede 5K Run/Walk. Meet in Ferrini Park. Cost $20 per runner. All proceeds benefit Cal Swoosh Basketball, a nonprofit group providing opportunities for youth.

9:30-10:15 a.m.— Non-denominational worship service in Ferrini Park led by Rev. Warren Einolander of Cottonwood Community Fellowship, Los Alamos.

10 a.m.-3 p.m. (new time this year) — Peddlers Mart, Artisan Faire and Food Booths along Bell Street (Hwy 135).

11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. — Greatest Little Small Town Parade starts at Bell and Augusta streets, ending at St. Joseph Street. Grand Marshal is Jim McCullar, announcer is Laura Kayth. Free to participate, apply by Sept. 10. Entry forms at http://losalamosvalleyolddays.com/index.php/parade/.

12:15 -2:30 p.m. — Tri-Tip Beef BBQ at Men’s Club. Adults $10, $8 for seniors age 55-plus and kids under age 10. Cash only bar.

3 p.m. — Chicken Poop Bingo Finale at Los Alamos Valley Senior Center, 690 Bell St. Only 512 tickets available for $5 each (advance purchase recommended). For more information, call Sheryl Woods, 588-7421, or email [email protected]

For more information, visit www.LosAlamosValleyOldDays.com.

— Laura Kath for Los Alamos Valley Old Days.