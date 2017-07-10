Old Friends Collins, Stills Singing Together at Arlington

As a stop on their first tour together, Stephen Stills and Judy Collins will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Santa Barbara's Arlington Theatre. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 14.

Collins and Stills met in 1967 and quickly fell into a tumultuous love affair that would be immortalized in Stills' song "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes."

Out Sept. 22 on Wildflower/Cleopatra Records, Stills & Collins will mark the first album the two icons and longtime friends have recorded together.

The loving, playful and emotional album finds Collins and Stills performing refreshed versions of songs that tie their whimsical 50-year history together.

The album also features a new song Collins penned for the album, and a refined take by both artists on classics by Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, Traveling Wilburys and more.

The songs on Stills & Collins illustrate a rich history between the two legends. "Who Knows Where The Time Goes," from Collins' 1968 album of the same name, was the first song she and Stills recorded together.

Stills first recorded "Judy" in a demo session immediately following Collins' "Who Knows Where The Time Goes" session in the same studio. This demo tape was lost for years and later issued as the Just Roll Tape album.

"So Begins The Task," another Stills original, also appears on the "Just Roll Tape" demo. The song later was recorded for Stills' Manassas debut, and for CSN 2012.

Collins recorded "So Begins The Task" as well for 1973's True Stories and Other Dreams. She wrote "Houses" about her relationship with Stills, a standout track from her landmark release, 1975's Platinum-selling Judith.

The album also features duets over classic songs such as Bob Dylan's "Girl From The North Country."

Stills & Collins comes on the heels of a busy period for Collins, who released an album in 2015 and 2016. Strangers Again (2015) earned Collins her highest Billboard 200 debut in almost 30 years.

Silver Skies Blue (2016) duets album with Ari Hest earned a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album. She's recently been described by the New York Times as the "ageless wild angel of pop."

Stills is known for his work with Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and his solo work.

In addition to "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes," Still is best known for the hits "For What It's Worth" by Buffalo Springfield and "Love The One You're With" from his solo debut, Stephen Stills.

Stills is a multi-instrumentalist, composer. He was ranked No. 28 in Rolling Stone Magazine's The 100 Greatest Guitarists Of All Time. Stills was the first artist to be inducted into the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame twice in one night.

Ticket prices for the Arlington performance are $44-$99, plus applicable service charges. Order online at www.ticketmaster.com,

StephenStills.com, JudyCollins.com, Goldenvoice.com or TheArlingtonTheatre.com.

— Jessica Puchli for Goldenvoice.