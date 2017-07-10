Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 6:55 am | Fair 44º

 
 
 
 

Old Friends Collins, Stills Singing Together at Arlington

By Jessica Puchli for Goldenvoice | July 10, 2017 | 11:20 a.m.

As a stop on their first tour together, Stephen Stills and Judy Collins will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, at Santa Barbara's Arlington Theatre. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. July 14.

Collins and Stills met in 1967 and quickly fell into a tumultuous love affair that would be immortalized in Stills' song "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes."

Out Sept. 22 on Wildflower/Cleopatra Records, Stills & Collins will mark the first album the two icons and longtime friends have recorded together.

The loving, playful and emotional album finds Collins and Stills performing refreshed versions of songs that tie their whimsical 50-year history together.

The album also features a new song Collins penned for the album, and a refined take by both artists on classics by Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen, Traveling Wilburys and more.

The songs on Stills & Collins illustrate a rich history between the two legends. "Who Knows Where The Time Goes," from Collins' 1968 album of the same name, was the first song she and Stills recorded together.

Stills first recorded "Judy" in a demo session immediately following Collins' "Who Knows Where The Time Goes" session in the same studio. This demo tape was lost for years and later issued as the Just Roll Tape album.

"So Begins The Task," another Stills original, also appears on the "Just Roll Tape" demo. The song later was recorded for Stills' Manassas debut, and for CSN 2012.

Collins recorded "So Begins The Task" as well for 1973's True Stories and Other Dreams. She wrote "Houses" about her relationship with Stills, a standout track from her landmark release, 1975's Platinum-selling Judith.

The album also features duets over classic songs such as Bob Dylan's "Girl From The North Country."

Stills & Collins comes on the heels of a busy period for Collins, who released an album in 2015 and 2016. Strangers Again (2015) earned Collins her highest Billboard 200 debut in almost 30 years.

Silver Skies Blue (2016) duets album with Ari Hest earned a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album. She's recently been described by the New York Times as the "ageless wild angel of pop."

Stills is known for his work with Buffalo Springfield, Crosby, Stills & Nash, and his solo work.

In addition to "Suite: Judy Blue Eyes," Still is best known for the hits "For What It's Worth" by Buffalo Springfield and "Love The One You're With" from his solo debut, Stephen Stills.

Stills is a multi-instrumentalist, composer. He was ranked No. 28 in Rolling Stone Magazine's The 100 Greatest Guitarists Of All Time. Stills was the first artist to be inducted into the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame twice in one night.

Ticket prices for the Arlington performance are $44-$99, plus applicable service charges. Order online at www.ticketmaster.com,
StephenStills.com, JudyCollins.com, Goldenvoice.com or TheArlingtonTheatre.com.

— Jessica Puchli for Goldenvoice.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 