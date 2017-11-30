Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 7:17 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Old Glory Flies Again in Orcutt After Legislation Reverses Caltrans Ban

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham authors bill to allow flying the American flag on public rights-of-way

Marine Corps veteran Steve LeBard, his wife, Debbie, North County Supervisor Peter Adam and Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham gather in Orcutt to celebrate the passage of Assembly Bill 866 and the restored right to display the state and United States flags at gateway monuments. Click to view larger
By April Charlton, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkNews | November 30, 2017 | 6:02 p.m.

Old Glory is once again flying high above Orcutt’s Clark Avenue alongside the Orcutt Expressway, thanks to recent legislation authored by 35th District Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham and the efforts of one local veteran.

U.S. Marine Corps veteran Steve LeBard, who belongs to American Legion Post 534 in Orcutt, has spent the last six years working to convince Caltrans it was allowable to fly a flag on the pole erected on Clark Avenue near the intersection of Foxenwood Lane.

Caltrans had ordered the flag be removed from the site in 2011, claiming Old Glory couldn’t be flown at the location because of a court ruling that led to the agency banning displays of the state and American flags on state rights-of-way.

Caltrans held the belief the flag in Orcutt amounted to political expression based on a court ruling post-Sept. 11 that said the impromptu hanging of American flags from freeway overpasses was such an expression, and if the agency allowed the displays, it would also have to allow all other political signs and banners.

The agency chose to ban all displays instead.

Lebard contacted Cunningham last year and asked if he would use his legislative powers to help pass a law allowing a California state flag or American flag to be displayed in a public right-of-way and at gateway monuments.

“He said, ‘That’s a no-brainer,’ and here we are today,” LeBaid told the crowd about Cunningham’s involvement and the authoring of Assembly Bill 866.

AB 866, referred to as “The Fix,” unanimously passed the Assembly and state Senate, and was signed into law by Gov. Brown, overturning the prohibition of flying the U.S. flag at monuments in state rights-of-way. 

LeBard's efforts paid off on Thursday, when members of the Santa Maria Valley Veterans Honor Guard raised the American flag once again at the pole in front of a crowd of about 30 people, including elected officials and veterans of all ages.​

A small crowd gathered as Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham announces the flag-raising in Orcutt Thursday morning. Click to view larger
“This falls into the category of where you shouldn’t need a law,” Cunningham said following the ceremony. “As far as legislative action, this was the easiest one I had this year. It’s kind of a hard thing to be against.”

Cunningham and others said the site of the American flag is a perfect place for Old Glory to wave in the wind as Clark Avenue serves as a major thoroughfare between Vandenberg Air Force Base and the communities of Orcutt and Santa Maria.

“The flag is important to everyone, not just us,” said Shane Cruddas, Iraq war veteran and vice president of Echo Group, a nonprofit that supports veterans. “It’s a symbol of our nation, and we want to have as many flags as possible. This is huge, and it’s a good reminder of what our country stands for.”

To see Old Glory once again swaying in the morning breeze at the Orcutt location means everything for the country’s military, especially for those who have fought in times of war, said Santa Maria Valley Veterans Honor Guard Commander Michael Stadnick.

“It means just about everything in the world to have the flag that we live under and fought under to be displayed properly for everyone,” Stadnick said. “This is a groundbreaking event. We as Americans can now display the flag proudly. (AB 866) opened that door.”

Cunningham noted during the ceremony that restoring the public’s right to fly the California and U.S. flags at gateway monuments and within state rights-of-way through AB 866 came about because of LeBard’s tenacity.

“I think we all know we wouldn’t be here without (LeBard’s) proposal,” Cunningham said. “(Caltrans) should have known that Marines don’t give up. I feel a little bit today like the football player that gets the late touchdown from the 1-yard line after the other players carry the ball for 99 yards. Steve carried this ball for 99 yards.”

North County Supervisor Peter Adam said as soon as he was elected to office, he and his staff began working to reverse the ban, which he called “ridiculous.”

“Who would even think that you couldn’t put a U.S. flag up on a public street,” Adam said. “It was amazing. I think lesser people would have quit, but Steve LeBard stuck it out. He was the squeaky wheel that got the grease.”

American Legion Post 534 has plans to create a veterans memorial at the site where the flag pole was erected.

Noozhawk contributing writer April Charlton can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

