Local News

Artists Chalk Their Way into Street Scenes for 6th Annual Old Orcutt Chalk Festival

Street painting spectacle raises money, awareness about Orcutt Children's Arts Foundation and a variety of programs

Sharyn Chan, left, of Goleta, gets help working on her chalk art Saturday during the Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation Chalk Festival.

With a wagon full of supplies nearby, Pixie Thorpe works on her artwork during Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation Chalk Festival.

Sharyn Chan of Goleta works on her chalk art Saturday during the Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation Chalk Festival.

Completed artwork at the Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation Chalk Festival.

Hailey Clark and her mother, Cheryl, take a break from working on their artwork to talk to passers-by Saturday at the Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation Chalk Festival.

Sisters Monique and Dominique Padron put the finishing touches on their artwork during the Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation Chalk Festival.

Muralist Ever Galvez works on his highly detailed art at the heart of the Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation Chalk Festival on Saturday.

Cristina Flores tapes down the original images for her artwork during the Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation Chalk Festival on Saturday.

Ruben Espinoza of Orcutt works on a mural during the Orcutt Children Arts Foundation Chalk Festival on Saturday. His painting will be the subject of a raffle during the foundation’s February gala.

Children decorate a Volkswagen van during the Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation Chalk Festival on Saturday.

Cheryl and Hailey Clark work on their art before a steady stream of onlookers.

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 30, 2017 | 6:51 p.m.

Carpet remnants, cardboard scraps and boogie boards served as knee protectors for artists converting asphalt into canvases to show off their talent Saturday in Old Town Orcutt.

Elaborate and colorful artworks filled the streets for the sixth annual Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation Chalk Festival, with artists sprawled across the pavement using assorted items to make it more comfortable.

Friends and families created chalk art during the event, which helps raise funds to support art, music and drama lessons for the 5,500 kindergartners through 12th-graders in the Orcutt Union School District.

While some artists were professionals, others were local students from Santa Maria Valley high schools and Allan Hancock College.

Younger children could show off their skills in smaller squares through the purchase of PasspARTS, which provided them a box of chalk and inspiration to create.

The 2017 chalk festival saw a record number of PasspARTs purchased, OCAF executive director Ali Bailey told Noozhawk.

“It’s going awesome,” Bailey said, noting the festival had 75 participants, including local and regional artists as well as those from elsewhere in California. “We’re thrilled at the turnout.”

Featured chalk festival artist Ever Galvez had the largest space, drawing spectators to stop and admire his creation.

Galvez also helped recruit fellow chalk artists, including Sharyn Chan of Goleta.

“We’re having fun,” Chan said. “It’s a cute little festival.”

Orcutt resident Ruben Espinoza worked on a painting, while budding artists had a copy of his drawing so they could sit and “color like an artist” at a nearby table.

The completed painting will be auctioned off during the foundation’s key gala fundraiser on Feb. 24, Bailey said.

As artists worked while battling the windy day, spectators paused to admire the progress.

“That’s cool,” one man remarked at one stop.

Chalk artist Pixie Thorpe sat on the pavement in front of Jack’s Restaurant, working on her intricate drawing with supplies filling a small wagon. She said she was enjoying her first time participating in the event to raise money for “a good cause.”

“It’s just a fun community project,” she said. “It’s fun to be a part of it. Any opportunity I get to do art, I’m happy.”

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

