Old Orcutt to Host Second Annual Shop Hop, Easter Egg Hunt

Old Town Orcutt will be the locale of a series of family friendly events Saturday, March 19, during the Second Annual Old Orcutt Shop Hop.
Old Town Orcutt will be the locale of a series of family friendly events Saturday, March 19, during the Second Annual Old Orcutt Shop Hop. (Old Orcutt Merchants Association photo)
By Kathryn Scott for the Old Orcutt Merchants Association | March 15, 2016 | 2:25 p.m.

The Old Orcutt Merchants Association members will host the Second Annual Old Orcutt Shop Hop Saturday, March 19, 2016. 

Longer days provide a wonderful opportunity to stroll the streets of Orcutt to shop, dine and taste. 

“We’ve had such great feedback from the community about the Scarecrow Festival, the Orcutt Stroll and First Fridays,” said Clarissa Nagy of Nagy wines. “We look forward to creating more annual events.”

Grab your Easter baskets and come out with the whole family because family focused events will take place from 12-4 p.m. throughout Orcutt.

New this year will be the addition of an Easter egg hunt that will be happening throughout town. Visit participating businesses and receive one egg per child.

Visit participating merchants on the day of the event for maps with hours and activities. Check the event’s Facebook page for additional merchant participation leading up to the event.

Please contact Robin Bogue at [email protected], Nagy at [email protected] or Kat Scott at [email protected] with questions or for more details.

Kathryn Scott represents the Old Orcutt Merchants Association.

