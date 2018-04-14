Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 8:17 am | Fog 56º

 
 
 
 

Old Spanish Days Steps Up the Pace with 2018 Spirit of Fiesta, Junior Spirit Crowns

17-year-old Jesalyn Contreras-McCollum earns Spirit of Fiesta title, 10-year-old Georgey Taupin named Junior Spirit

Jesalyn Contreras-McCollum reacts with surprise and joy after being named the 2018 Old Spanish Days Spirit of Fiesta at auditions Saturday at La Cumbre Junior High School. (Fritz Olenberger photo / Old Spanish Days)

Jesalyn Contreras-McCollum is a 17-year-old home-school student. (Fritz Olenberger photo / Old Spanish Days)

Jesalyn Contreras-McCollum. (Fritz Olenberger photo / Old Spanish Days)

Among the first to greet the 2018 Spirit of Fiesta Jesalyn Contreras-McCollum was the 2017 Spirit, Norma Escárcega. (Fritz Olenberger photo / Old Spanish Days)

Georgey Taupin is a 10-year-old home-school student. (Fritz Olenberger photo / Old Spanish Days)

Georgey Taupin. (Fritz Olenberger photo / Old Spanish Days)

The Junior Spirit crown caught Georgey Taupin by surprise. (Fritz Olenberger photo / Old Spanish Days)

Spirit of Fiesta Jesalyn Contreras-McCollum and Junior Spirit Georgey Taupin. (Fritz Olenberger photo / Old Spanish Days)

Old Spanish Days La Presidenta Denise Sanford with Junior Spirit Georgey Taupin, left, and Spirit of Fiesta Jesalyn Contreras-McCollum. (Fritz Olenberger photo / Old Spanish Days)

Family and fans crowd the stage to greet 2018 Spirit of Fiesta Jesalyn Contreras-McCollum. (Fritz Olenberger photo / Old Spanish Days)

Spirit of Fiesta runner-up Mia Lomeli. (Fritz Olenberger photo / Old Spanish Days)

Junior Spirit runner-up Lane Tatum Danhauer. (Fritz Olenberger photo / Old Spanish Days)

Lane Tatum Danhauer. (Fritz Olenberger photo / Old Spanish Days)

Lane Tatum Danhauer. (Fritz Olenberger photo / Old Spanish Days)

Mia Lomeli. (Fritz Olenberger photo / Old Spanish Days)

Mia Lomeli. (Fritz Olenberger photo / Old Spanish Days)

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | April 14, 2018 | 9:00 p.m.

Continuing a seven-decade tradition, Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days on Saturday chose the two young dancers who will twirl at the head of this year’s Fiesta parades, performances and processions.

Before a packed, cheering crowd in the auditorium of La Cumbre Junior High School, a panel of judges crowned 17-year-old Jesalyn Contreras-McCollum as the 2018 Spirit of Fiesta and 10-year-old Georgey Taupin as the Junior Spirit.

Jesalyn, a home-school student dancing Flamenco with an Alegrias dance style, was selected from a field of 11 Spirit contestants at the audition.

“I’m excited and honored to represent this Fiesta, and help celebrate traditions and our community,” she said after the announcement by 2018 La Presidenta Denise Sanford.

“I can’t wait for it to start.”

Georgey, also a home-school student, was selected from among nine Junior Spirit contestants. She, too, danced Flamenco with an Alegrias style.

“I can’t believe it,” Georgey said. “I am so happy I get to participate in Fiesta with Jesalyn. She is such an amazing girl.”

Both girls represent local dance studios. Jesalyn is with Linda Vega Dance Studio and Georgey with Zermeno Dance Academy.

The pair follows 2017 Fiesta Spirit Norma Escárcega and Junior Spirit Eve Flores.

In the Fiesta tradition, the Spirit leads El Desfile Histórico (Historical Parade) while the Junior Spirit leads El Desfile De Los Niños (Children’s Parade). Both Spirits perform at numerous events and public appearances right up through Fiesta.

The 94th Old Spanish Days is Aug. 1-5 with a theme of “Celebrate Traditions.” Click here for a complete Fiesta schedule.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

