Monday, June 18 , 2018, 7:22 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Old Spanish Days Come Early to Crane Country Day School

Crane Country Day School “Viva Crane” fundraiser sponsorship co-chairs Daryl Stegall and Emily Jones, benefit co-chairs Kelly Bilek and Rachael Stein, and underwriting chair Noelle Wolf.
Crane Country Day School “Viva Crane” fundraiser sponsorship co-chairs Daryl Stegall and Emily Jones, benefit co-chairs Kelly Bilek and Rachael Stein, and underwriting chair Noelle Wolf. (Teresa Pietsch photo)
By Kathy Rogers for Crane School | May 11, 2015 | 9:00 a.m.

Crane Country Day School in Montecito celebrated Hispanic cultures and traditions with its May 2 benefit themed “Viva Crane,” which raised money to support school programs and operations at Crane.

The Crane campus was completely transformed into a bright, colorful fiesta setting, with Latin-inspired decorations and details provided by scores of parent volunteers.

Teachers, administrators and parents dressed festively, as toreadores (bullfighters), charros and flamenco dancers. The incoming “El Presidente” of Fiesta 2016, J.C. Gordon, a Crane parent, came dressed in the traditional attire of a charro, or Mexican cowboy. He said he appreciates how “Crane recognizes the culture and traditions of the early years of Santa Barbara, in the same way that Old Spanish Days does.”

The local Zermeño Dance Academy performed authentic flamenco dances, showcasing the recently crowned Sprit of Fiesta 2015, Alexandra Freres, as well as dancer Mia Lomeli, a Crane “lifer” who attended Crane from Kindergarten through her eighth-grade graduation last year (Mia’s mother, Christina Lomeli, is a former Crane trustee).

Crane parents Kelly Bilek and Rachael Stein co-chaired the event, bedecking the Montecito campus with hundreds of giant, multi-colored tissue paper flowers, hand-made by more than 100 parent and staff volunteers. Walls of colorful satin ribbons hung in archways, enhancing the entrances to the brightly decorated courtyards. Papel picado, a rainbow of perforated banners often displayed at traditional weddings and parties, was suspended in rows above the outdoor seating area.

In coming up with the theme for the event, Stein said, “Kelly and I were inspired by images from Santa Barbara’s annual Fiesta.” Stein said they chose to name this year’s benefit “Viva Crane” because when they think of Old Spanish Days, they remember people shouting “Viva!” or “Vívala!”

Crane fiesta
Jamie Gordon and 2016 Fiesta president and former gala co-chair J.C. Gordon. (Teresa Pietsch photo)

Much of the funds were raised by the live and silent auctions. Among the silent auction items were large-scale craft projects produced by one entire grade of students. Crane’s fifth-grade class, for example, created an oversized wood-relief “Tree of Life” inspired by the traditional ceramic methods of central Mexico.

The 10-piece Anthony Prieto Band, a local music group from Santa Barbara, played its own soul-influenced Latin music in a colorfully decorated courtyard, where guests danced into the evening. Lead vocalist Prieto is a former trustee, alumni parent and current coach at Crane.

The evening’s program also featured a video celebrating the Gama Family, a local family whose parents work at Crane and whose daughters all attended Crane. The Gamas prepare an extensive hot taco lunch from scratch and serve it to the entire school twice a year, an event marked in bold on many Crane calendars. Teachers and students say the delicious “Gama Lunches” are not to be missed. During the “paddle raise,” which generated funds for a shade structure over the outdoor lunch area, Crane’s headmaster, Joel Weiss, spontaneously decided to name the shade structure the “Gama Family Shade Structure” in honor of the Gama Family’s years of involvement with the Crane community.

While planning the gala, Bilek and Stein learned about the authentic art of the Otomi people, an indigenous group from the central plateau region of Mexico. With the help of local graphic designer Lorie Bacon, they used the Otomi style to create an original design for the invitation featuring coyotes, the Crane mascot.

“We wanted to celebrate as many different aspects of Hispanic culture as possible and to honor the Latino community — not just Crane — but the entire diverse community of Santa Barbara,” Stein said.

Major sponsors and donors were Ella and Scott Brittingham, Gay and Tony Browne, Elizabeth and Lee Gabler, Randi Miller and Terry Cunningham, Jillian and Peter Muller, Noelle and Dick Wolf, and Leslie and Robert Zemeckis. Benefit committee chairs were Jen Abed, Tracy Kanowsky and Nancy O’Connor (live auction), and Missy Ryan and Liz Schulhof (silent auction).

— Kathy Rogers represents Crane Country Day School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 