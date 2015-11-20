Old Spanish Days Elects Stephanie Petlow as Vice Presidente Secretario

Advice

Stephanie Petlow has been elected to the position of vice presidente secretario for Old Spanish Days, a nonprofit corporation dedicated to honoring and preserving Santa Barbara’s history, spirit, culture, heritage and traditions.

Petlow has served on the Fiesta board since 2001 and some of her contributions have included serving as division chief of external relations, vice presidente of celebrations and vice presidente of entertainment and production.

She is also actively involved with the 100 year planning, strategic planning, bylaws and policies, human resources and nominating committees.

— Old Spanish Days, now a 90-year-old organization, produces an annual eight day festival, Fiesta, that is widely regarded as Santa Barbara’s premier festival.