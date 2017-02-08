Friday, June 22 , 2018, 3:50 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 

Old Spanish Days Fiesta Theme Inspired by Words From Father Virgil Cordano

'Unity through community' was chosen for 94th annual celebration in Santa Barbara

Local dignitaries and civic officials were on hand at the Santa Barbara Mission on Wednesday for the announcement of the theme for this year’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta: ‘Unity through community.’ Click to view larger
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | February 8, 2017 | 8:39 p.m.

“Unity through community” is the theme for the 94th annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta, which takes place Aug. 2 to 6 in Santa Barbara.

Those three words come from the late Father Virgil Cordano, who spent his career at the Santa Barbara Mission and died in 2008.

The red carpet was rolled out Wednesday afternoon at the Santa Barbara Mission courtyard for the announcement made by this year’s La Presidente, Rhonda Henderson. 

Each year, the Presidente has the honor of selecting a theme. 

“What stuck out to me was not words but a person,” said Henderson, a fifth-generation Central Coast native. “He has a long history with Old Spanish Days Fiesta.”

Cordano was an active participate at Fiesta activities, and best known for taking part in La Fiesta Pequeña festivities on the Spanish mission steps for more than four decades.

He arrived in Santa Barbara as a student in 1934, according to Monica Orozco, the executive director of the Santa Barbara Mission.

Cordano spent most of his life in the community as a teacher, guardian, vicar, administrator, Mission curator, pastor and serving on the Old Spanish Day committee from 1963 until his death at 89.

“This year's theme evokes his life, ministry and reflects the Franciscan values of service, joy, hospitality and reconciliation,” Orozco said.

A handful of local dignitaries and city officials attended the news conference.

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider said the theme is a fitting tribute to honor the city’s heritage, past and future. 

 “We are stronger when we work together,” Schneider said. 

