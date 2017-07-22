Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 2:31 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 

Local News

For 69th Year, Flower Girls Help Old Spanish Days Blossom for Fiesta

140 young ambassadors ready to spread the joy of Fiesta, with some of them continuing a family tradition

Father Larry Gosselin, associate pastor at the Santa Barbara Mission, snaps a photo of the 2017 Old Spanish Days Fiesta Flower Girls on Saturday.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 1330 > of 4
The Fiesta Flower Girls class of 2017. The ambassadors have been an Old Spanish Days tradition since 1948.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 1331 > of 4
Father Larry Gosselin gets his photo opportunity with this year’s Fiesta Flower Girls.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 1332 > of 4
Proud parents and family members were on hand for photo ops of their own.

(Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

< 1333 > of 4
 
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | updated logo | July 22, 2017 | 4:29 p.m.

Amid a sea of smiles and excited shouts of “Viva la Fiesta,” more than 140 Old Spanish Days Fiesta Flower Girls stood side-by-side for a group photo on the steps of the Santa Barbara Mission on Saturday morning.

Ever since the first Fiesta Flower Girls were presented in 1948, the prelude to the annual summer festival has helped bring Santa Barbara history to life.

This year is no exception.

The girls, ages 6 to 17, represent Santa Barbara and serve as the official Old Spanish Days ambassadors.

“The girls are important because they are the face of Fiesta, they can go places where it might not be feasible for larger groups to go,” said Franchine Mackey, chairwoman of the Old Spanish Days Fiesta Flower Girls.

“They bring a little bit of happiness or bring back a memory of Fiesta to someone who can no longer participate, making their day a little brighter.”

Flower Girl Sophia Senn’s skirt was adorned with five colorful ribbons, which symbolizes each year the 10 year old has participated in Fiesta.

The Our Lady of Guadalupe School student said she looks forward to spreading cheer to residents of 20 Santa Barbara nursing homes and showering attendees with an assortment of flowers as they walk to their La Fiesta Pequeña seating at the mission.

She also enjoys participating in all the iconic Fiesta activity, including El Desfile Histórico (Historical Parade) and El Desfile De Los Niños (Children’s Parade) in downtown Santa Barbara.

Sophia said events are a great way to make new friends and she described the festivities as “fun and a great experience.”

The Flower Girls will attend about a dozen events prior and during the week-long festival, which is being celebrated Aug. 2-6.

Other responsibilities the girls hold include greeting guests at the Santa Barbara Airport and Amtrak station, visiting police and fire departments and appearances at the Goleta and Santa Barbara city council meetings.

Of the girls who come from Santa Barbara County, a number are carrying on a family tradition with a mother or older sibling who participated as a Flower Girl, said Rhonda Henderson, Fiesta’s La Presidenta.

“It truly is a community program and wonderful to have young girls involved in volunteer work,” she said. “It’s one of the programs I’m most proud of at OSD.”

Mesa Lane Partners and Truly Great Homes are sponsors of this year’s Fiesta Flower Girls.

Click here for a complete schedule of Fiesta events.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 