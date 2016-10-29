Old Spanish Days Names Leadership Team for 93rd Fiesta

The organizing group for Santa Barbara’s week-long Fiesta has named its leadership team for the 93rd edition of one of this country’s largest regional festivals.

Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara has selected its executive committee, including the seventh Fiesta La Presidente to lead the organization, as well as five division chiefs who will oversee a variety of events from celebrations to pageantry and from dance and entertainment to mercados and external relations.

The 2017 Old Spanish Days Executive Committee includes La Presidente Rhonda Ledson Henderson, who joined the OSD Board in 2006; La Primera Vice Presidente Denise Sanford; La Segunda Vice Presidente Barbara Carroll; La Secretaria Michelle Bischoff; and La Tesorera Angela Miller-Bevan.

“It is an honor to represent an organization that truly embodies our community and celebrates our unique history,” said Henderson. “Fiesta fosters a unique spirit amongst locals as an important coming together which encourages community cooperation, celebration, and growth.”



The 2017 OSD Division Chiefs include Sue Schwefel (celebrations), Diana Vandervoort (dance and entertainment), Renee Fairbanks (external relations and history), Jim Wilcox (marketplaces) and Will Powers (pageantry).

“Fiesta is unique among festivals, both local and national, in that it is run primarily by a volunteer board of directors,” said Henderson.

“We are pleased to present free events to our community including El Desfile Histórico, Noches de Ronda, events at the Stock Horse Show and Rodeo, and La Fiesta Pequeña, as well as entrance to the Mercados — something we deeply value,” she said.

Santa Barbara’s Fiesta was first held in 1924. The 2017 edition will take place Aug. 2-6.

For additional information,pcontact the OSD office at 962-8101 or email [email protected]

— David Bolton for Old Spanish Days.