Old Spanish Days Royalty Honored at Annual Recepción del Presidente
Fiesta week is officially under way with gathering of past presidents at signature Santa Barbara party
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety
| July 28, 2013 | 11:30 p.m.
Just days before the start of Santa Barbara’s annual Old Spanish Days celebration, nearly two dozen past and current Fiesta leaders — and hundreds of other celebrants — gathered at Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort for Sunday’s Recepción del Presidente.
Now in its 89th year, Fiesta gets under way Wednesday, with five days of festivities honoring Santa Barbara’s rich historical traditions.
