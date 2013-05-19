Old Spanish Days Saddles Up with La Primavera Unveiling of Official Poster

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery from the event.]
The countdown has now officially begun for Santa Barbara’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta, after the annual La Primavera kickoff party Sunday at the Carriage and Western Art Museum.
El Presidente Josiah Jenkins greeted guests and posed for photos, and Spirit of Fiesta Corrie Jimenez and Junior Spirit Kailani Cordero were introduced.
Meanwhile, the official 2013 poster, pin and belt buckle were unveiled. The poster features Jenkins’ parents, Karen and Si Jenkins, riding in El Desfile Histórico (the Historical Parade).
Old Spanish Days is begins July 31 and runs through Aug. 4, with events held throughout Santa Barbara. Click here for more information about Old Spanish Days Fiesta. Connect with Old Spanish Days on Facebook. Follow Old Spanish Days on Twitter: @oldspanishdays.
— Photographer Fritz Olenberger is a frequent Noozhawk contributor and an official photographer of Old Spanish Days. Click here to see more of his work.