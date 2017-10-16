La Presidente Denise Sanford to Lead 2018 Old Spanish Days

Old Spanish Days, the organizing group for Santa Barbara’s Fiesta, has named its leadership and executive team for the 94th edition of the event, set for Aug. 1-5, 2018.

The executive committee includes the eighth Fiesta la presidente, who will lead the organization, as well as five division chiefs, who will oversee a variety of events from celebrations to pageantry, dance and entertainment, mercados and external relations.

The 2018 Old Spanish Days Executive Committee will include La Presidente Denise Sanford, who joined the OSD Board in 2002; La Primera Vice Presidente Barbara Carroll; El Segundo Vice Presidente Erik Davis; La Secretaria Stephanie Petlow; and La Tesorera Angela Miller-Bevan.

“It is my honor to represent Old Spanish Days as the 2018 la presidente,” Sanford said.

“Fiesta provides our community an opportunity to celebrate traditions and the spirit of people coming together. Fiesta supports other nonprofits in our community and provides the opportunity to help support their organizations,” she said.

The 2018 OSD Fiesta division chiefs are: Alex Castellaños (celebrations), Michelle Bischoff (dance and entertainment), David Bolton (external relations, education and history), Jim Wilcox (marketplaces), and Will Powers (pageantry).

“I’ve been on the board since 2002 and I have had the opportunity of serving on many committees in many areas of the organization,” said Sanford.

“Having the opportunity to help the Santa Barbara community celebrate a longstanding tradition of history, continuing and growing to get closer to our 100th anniversary has been exciting and meaningful," she said.

"Old Spanish Days is a working board made up of volunteers from all areas of the community,” she said.

For additional information, please contact the OSD office at 962-8101 or email [email protected]

— David Bolton for Old Spanish Days.