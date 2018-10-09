Tuesday, October 9 , 2018, 1:35 pm | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Old-Time Fiddlers’ Festival Plays to America’s Musical Heartstrings

Free opening concert on Saturday a prelude to Sunday’s main event

Preserving old-time music is a key goal of Fiddlers‘ Festival. (Courtesy photo)
By Dacia Harwood for Goleta Valley Historical Society | October 9, 2018 | 10:12 a.m.

Goleta Valley Historical Society will host the 47th Annual Old-Time Fiddlers' Convention & Festival, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 14, at Rancho La Patera and Stow House, 304 N. Los Carneros.

To kick off the weekend this year, the society is introducting a free concert 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 13. The community is invited to enjoy Old-Time Fiddle and Banjo Music of America with performers featured at the festival.

Similar to the society’s Music at the Ranch series, guests should bring chairs, blankets and picnic, and enjoy a preview of the music celebrated at the festival.

The festival itself will feature all-day entertainment, one of the West Coast’s premier Old-Time Music contests, free workshops taught by top teachers in the industry, and chances to jam with other musicians.

Performances by artists from across the U.S. include: Brad Leftwich & Linda Higginbotham, Skillet Licorice, Eric & Suzy Thompson, Plaid Strangers, Clinton Davis, Have More Fun Stringband, Echo Mountain.

The festival will conclude with an All Star Old-Time Jam.

The goal of the festival is to share and preserve old-time music, an important part of America’s heritage, and encourage a new generation to embrace music.

Music education opportunities, such as free instrument workshops and led jam sessions, will be offered, and all are invited to visit the Instrument Petting Zoo.

Tickets to the festival on Sunday are $15 for adults and $5 for students; entry is free for Goleta Valley Historical Society members and children under age 12.

Created by Peter Feldmann, the music festival is in its 47th year, was; it is produced by Goleta Valley Historical Society, stewards of Rancho La Patera & Stow House.

The historical society has enlisted David Bragger as artistic director. Bragger is a Los Angeles-based old-time musician, instructor and director of the UCLA Old-Time String Ensemble.

For more information including a full schedule, band profiles, raffle prizes, contest rules, and sponsor list, call 805-681-7216 or visit fiddlersfestival.org.

— Dacia Harwood for Goleta Valley Historical Society.

 

