Old-Time Radio Shows Come Alive with Carpinteria’s Plaza Playhouse Theater

“The Shadow,” “Sam Spade,” “The Lone Ranger” — these are just a few of the old-time radio shows that will be kicking off the Carpinteria Plaza Playhouse Theater’s new play season in this exciting fundraiser,“Old Time Radio Shows.”

Under the direction of longtime Montecito resident and well-known director Maggie Mixsell, the cast includes Independent award winners and well-known actors who have graced local stages from Circle Bar B, Ensemble and Center Stage to the Garvin and Jurkowitz theaters.

This talented group is lending their professional talent and knowledge in full support of establishing a new theatrical venue to add to the already unique blend of concerts and movies now appearing at the theater. The group is excited to be bringing Neil Simon’s comic fable The Fools to the stage in November.

The theater, having gone through various venues, celebrated its 85th birthday this year. The Carpinteria Plaza Playhouse Theater is a nonprofit corporation looking forward to also providing a place for local performers to showcase their talents, and by doing so, creating a successful future in bringing great and varied entertainment to our audiences.

The Plaza Playhouse Theater intends to woo the audiences with nine old-time famous radio shows that fascinated and entertained radio listeners during the 1930s and ‘40s and are still entertaining today. Each evening carries its own theme of either western, detective mystery or a surprise of mixed media, all masterfully delivered with live sound effects in the style of the old-time radio studio.

The “Old Time Radio Shows” opens July 19, followed by shows July 20-21 and July 26-28. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays with Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. The Plaza Playhouse Theater is located at 4916 Carpinteria Ave. in Carpinteria.

Tickets are $15 for adults, and $12 for seniors and students. Tickets are available by phone at 805.684.6380 (leave a message); at The Curious Cup Bookstore at 929 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria; directly online through the website by clicking here; or one hour before showtime at the theater.

— Pauline Reyes is a Publicity Committee volunteer for the Plaza Playhouse Theater.