Goleta’s Second Annual Christmas Parade Celebrates ‘Old Town, Our Town’

Dos Pueblos Little League was one of many local sports teams that participated in the parade. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Representatives of Santa Cruz Market get in the spirit of Goleta's Christmas Parade. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

La Tia Joanna was one of many local businesses represented in the parade. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

Hollister Avenue in Old Town Goleta was all aglow Saturday evening for the second annual Christmas Parade featuring hundreds of participants and the lighting of a holiday tree.

The utility poles lining the street were decked out in colorful outdoor lights to guide the way of those who gathered for the activities.

The event began with a holiday-themed parade that strolled along Hollister Avenue from Orange Avenue to the Goleta Valley Community Center.

About 70 entries of community and nonprofit organizations, schools, businesses, sports teams, clubs and other groups from around Goleta turned out for the half-mile procession, according to parade director Phil Unander. Marching bands, antique cars, low-riders, tractors, families and school groups, a few floats and a handful of decorated flatbed trailers also joined in the fun, he said.

“The mood is festive and lively, and Orange Avenue, which is the main staging street, is like a well-lighted street party,” Unander told Noozhawk. “Our spectators consist of people from Goleta and Santa Barbara, but especially the people that live in the Old Town neighborhood, which is what makes this event special. It's for Old Town, our town.”

Dos Pueblos High School mascots, the school’s blue- and gold-colored Volkswagen bug and helmet, cheer team, band and leadership class were among those who took part in the festivities.

“I love the participation of the whole community, and this is a city event,” said Dos Pueblos Assistant Principal Diana Hemsley, a 30-year Goleta resident. “I love that we don’t have to go to Santa Barbara to celebrate Goleta. It’s a Goleta celebration — we are Goletans — so it’s fun to have our own parade.”

The Goleta Old Town Community Association, the Goleta Valley Community Center and an army of volunteers presented the community gathering.

Despite the chilly weather, there were plenty of smiles from hundreds of people lining the parade route. Many spectators came prepared with blankets, chairs, gloves and winter hats.

The theme of this year’s parade was "Santa Claus is coming to town.” Dressed in red pants and a coat with a white trim, he joined the tree-lighting celebration at the community center. Attendees also had an opportunity to greet and take pictures with Santa.

Saturday’s parade in Goleta was one of many December parades and special happenings throughout Santa Barbara County to celebrate the holiday season.

Last year, Goleta's parade was canceled because of smoky air quality conditions that affected the area from the Thomas Fire burning toward Santa Barbara County.

