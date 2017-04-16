Monday, April 23 , 2018, 4:01 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Residents Express Concerns Over Old Town Traffic Congestion, Safer Bike Routes

City kicks off project to improve safety, reduce vehicle tie-ups and make Hollister Avenue a more pleasant travel experience

Goleta residents mark their concerns about Old Town traffic issues and recommendations for improvements on maps of Hollister Avenue during a meeting at the Goleta Valley Community Center.

(Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 458 > of 3
The City of Goleta’s plans to improve street and traffic conditions on Hollister Avenue in Old Town started Thursday with a community-input workshop.

(Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 459 > of 3
A primary concern of Goleta residents is bicycle safety along Hollister Avenue in Old Town, including how close bikes in their lane are to car traffic.

(Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

< 460 > of 3
 
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | April 16, 2017 | 9:10 p.m.

As efforts to revitalize Old Town Goleta gain momentum, the city is looking to tackle the neighborhood’s often-congested and inconsistent traffic infrastructure.

On Thursday, a few dozen residents turned out at the Goleta Valley Community Center to provide initial input on a new city project to improve safety for pedestrians, bicyclists and drivers, reduce cut-through traffic and make Hollister Avenue, which anchors Old Town between Highway 217 to the east and Fairview Avenue on the west, more appealing to walk, shop and visit.

Topping the concerns were congestion and bicycle safety.

City surveys revealed that the three-quarter-mile stretch of Hollister sees 20,000 vehicles per day. Without congestion, Goleta planners found that it takes about 4 minutes to drive the length of Old Town, versus 6½ to 7 minutes with heavy traffic.

While limited parking has been another concern, surveys found that at noon and 6 p.m., about 30 percent of on-street spots are available. At 10 a.m., roughly half are unoccupied.

Among cyclists, top concerns were gaps in bike lanes, their narrow widths and very close proximity to passing cars.

Where the space for one mode of transportation ends and another begins is not always clear, said Julia Zaratzian, who owns Bicycle Bob’s, at 320 S. Kellogg Ave., with her husband, Bob.

“I think a lot of times, people don’t know what to do, they don’t know how to get out of the way, because the street is not designated in a way that you can translate it,” she told Noozhawk.

Part of promoting cycling in Goleta is having good relationships between the cyclists and drivers who share the road, which requires adequate space for both, said her daughter, Kathleen Zaratzian, a Santa Barbara attorney.

“When the bike lane is squished into the traffic or everybody’s stuck at a light and it’s all congested, then it makes it so that there’s tension between both groups,” she said.

City planner Teresa Lopes said the Hollister Avenue Complete Streets Corridor Project is scheduled to be completed in summer 2019.

In September, city planners will return to the public with the results of analyses and studies to present project alternatives based on residents’ priorities.

A similar project is also underway that will fill in sidewalks in Old Town residential areas. Last year, the city installed a high-intensity activated crosswalk signal across Hollister next to the community center, signal improvements at Hollister and Orange avenues, and a path-lighting project along the side of the community center.

Further west, Goleta is also pursuing plans to revamp the bike lane on the south side of Hollister between Pacific Oaks Road west of Camino Real Marketplace and Ellwood School.

Residents can provide input on the complete-streets project by taking the city’s online survey.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 