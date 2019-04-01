Pixel Tracker

Monday, April 1 , 2019, 11:06 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Old Town Drawing Majority of Goleta’s Cannabis Dispensary Applications

With 9 of 15 pot stores proposed in heart of the city, some council members are expressing concern

Proposed location for cannabis dispensary in Goleta. Click to view larger
This location is among nine in Old Town Goleta where applicants have filed to open retail cannabis dispensaries. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | April 1, 2019 | 9:58 p.m.

Old Town Goleta could become a haven for marijuana dispensaries.

The city of Goleta has received 15 applications for dispensaries, with nine in the Old Town neighborhood

The City Council is set to decide on the locations of the dispensaries at a meeting later this spring, but some council members have already raised concerns about a proliferation of retail dispensaries in the heart of Goleta.

The city has agreed that it will accept up to 15 retail dispensaries. It also already has three medicinal marijuana cannabis dispensaries that were approved years ago. 

"I am focused on ensuring that the ordinance approved last year does not lead to creation of a de facto Cannabis District in Old Town," said Councilman James Kyriaco. "I have heard concerns about the significant number of retail dispensary applications received, and I believe we need to take a look at the cap of 15 dispensaries, and whether or not that is an appropriate number for a city of our size."

Old Town is centered on Hollister Avenue, and is bounded by Highway 217 on the east and South Fairview Avenue to the west.

The eclectic array of businesses, from restaurants and markets to auto shops and bakeries, has barely changed over the past 40 years. Thousands of working-class families also live in Old Town, in single family homes and apartments. 

Proposed location for cannabis dispensary in Goleta. Click to view larger
This location is among nine in Old Town Goleta where applicants have filed to open retail cannabis dispensaries. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

All of the proposed dispensaries are on the beach side of Highway 101, largely because of the lower commercial rents on the south side of the city.

Goleta, like many municipalities throughout the state, is trying to balance the desire to increase tax revenues by permitting retail cannabis dispensaries with how those businesses could affect the character of the community. 

Kyriaco said he might push for a lower cap on retail dispensaries in the city — possibly as few as six — to avoid a sudden culture change in Goleta.

The City Council must also decide whether individual dispensaries should be separated by 300 feet to prevent hubs, and whether they should be at least 100 feet from residences and 600 feet from schools, including preschools. 

"We are seeing significant changes in Old Town Goleta, such as the new park, as well as increased parking and sidewalk improvements," Kyriaco said. "Given these changes, we should look at a variety of solutions, including lowering the cap and ensuring the permit criteria and process is rigorous and thorough to ensure public safety.”

Proposed location for cannabis dispensary in Goleta. Click to view larger
This location is among nine in Old Town Goleta where applicants have filed to open retail cannabis dispensaries. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)

Councilman Roger Aceves agreed that the council needs to work to protect Old Town.

"I support limiting the amount of dispensaries in Old Town," Aceves said. "We should also be sensitive to their locations, keeping them away from schools, child care facilities and parks."

Applications have been received for the following locations: 5710 Hollister Ave., 5755 Hollister, 5777 Hollister, 5836 Hollister, 5890 Hollister, 5979 Hollister, 5999 Hollister, 6416 Hollister, 7433 Hollister, 290 Storke Road, 370 Storke, 5814 Gaviota St., 5902 Daley St., 6760 Cortona Drive, and 164 Aero Camino.

Click here to view the map online.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Locations in the city of Goleta where applications have been made for cannabis dispensaries. Click to view larger
Locations in the city of Goleta where applications have been made for cannabis dispensaries. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk map)

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 