Old Town Drawing Majority of Goleta’s Cannabis Dispensary Applications

With 9 of 15 pot stores proposed in heart of the city, some council members are expressing concern

Old Town Goleta could become a haven for marijuana dispensaries.

The city of Goleta has received 15 applications for dispensaries, with nine in the Old Town neighborhood.

The City Council is set to decide on the locations of the dispensaries at a meeting later this spring, but some council members have already raised concerns about a proliferation of retail dispensaries in the heart of Goleta.

The city has agreed that it will accept up to 15 retail dispensaries. It also already has three medicinal marijuana cannabis dispensaries that were approved years ago.

"I am focused on ensuring that the ordinance approved last year does not lead to creation of a de facto Cannabis District in Old Town," said Councilman James Kyriaco. "I have heard concerns about the significant number of retail dispensary applications received, and I believe we need to take a look at the cap of 15 dispensaries, and whether or not that is an appropriate number for a city of our size."

Old Town is centered on Hollister Avenue, and is bounded by Highway 217 on the east and South Fairview Avenue to the west.

The eclectic array of businesses, from restaurants and markets to auto shops and bakeries, has barely changed over the past 40 years. Thousands of working-class families also live in Old Town, in single family homes and apartments.

All of the proposed dispensaries are on the beach side of Highway 101, largely because of the lower commercial rents on the south side of the city.

Goleta, like many municipalities throughout the state, is trying to balance the desire to increase tax revenues by permitting retail cannabis dispensaries with how those businesses could affect the character of the community.

Kyriaco said he might push for a lower cap on retail dispensaries in the city — possibly as few as six — to avoid a sudden culture change in Goleta.

The City Council must also decide whether individual dispensaries should be separated by 300 feet to prevent hubs, and whether they should be at least 100 feet from residences and 600 feet from schools, including preschools.

"We are seeing significant changes in Old Town Goleta, such as the new park, as well as increased parking and sidewalk improvements," Kyriaco said. "Given these changes, we should look at a variety of solutions, including lowering the cap and ensuring the permit criteria and process is rigorous and thorough to ensure public safety.”

Councilman Roger Aceves agreed that the council needs to work to protect Old Town.

"I support limiting the amount of dispensaries in Old Town," Aceves said. "We should also be sensitive to their locations, keeping them away from schools, child care facilities and parks."

Applications have been received for the following locations: 5710 Hollister Ave., 5755 Hollister, 5777 Hollister, 5836 Hollister, 5890 Hollister, 5979 Hollister, 5999 Hollister, 6416 Hollister, 7433 Hollister, 290 Storke Road, 370 Storke, 5814 Gaviota St., 5902 Daley St., 6760 Cortona Drive, and 164 Aero Camino.

Click here to view the map online.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.