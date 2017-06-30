Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 12:01 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Old Town Market Launches Another Fun Summer in Lompoc

Street fair to continue for seven more Friday nights with a differernt theme each week

Youths race pedal cars during opening of Old Town Market in Lompoc on Friday night. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | June 30, 2017 | 9:21 p.m.

Another season of Old Town Market loudly rolled into Lompoc on Friday, with this year's event featuring an extra hour for the popular street festival that fills South H Street.

For seven more Fridays, the market will run from 5 to 8 p.m., an hour longer than previously. The three-hour event is intended to accommodate the town’s many commuters and those who work later.

For the debut Friday, crowds filled the streets and sidewalks, lining up to buy food from trucks and booths parked in the street, while other watched cars cruise on Ocean Avenue.

“Turnout is great,” said Chelsea Cochran from the event organizer, the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce.

She added she was pleased with the debut.

“The cruise is always something, I think, the community look forward to,” she added. 

Old Town Market serves up live entertainment, a farmer’s market, food, merchandise and information from dozens of booths, along with activities for the entire family. 

The first 2017 market featured the Lompoc High School Alumni Association car cruise along Ocean Avenue, where classic cars, current vehicles and even a tractor traveled the route as spectators waved from the sidewalk and drivers revved their engines.

Old Town Market runs for eight weeks with assorted themes for each Friday night.

Car cruises open and end the seasonal event. In additional to the LHS Alumni cruise for opening night, this year’s final event, on Aug. 18, will include a public safety theme with the Lompoc Police Department car cruise.

On July 7, Old Town Market will celebrate Lompoc’s deep roots in agriculture with features including hay rides.

A classic pickup cruises on Ocean Avenue on Friday night during the opening for Old Town Market, which will continue for the next seven Fridays in Lompoc. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The following week the event will center on the performing arts and also offer wine tasting in Centennial Park.

Old Town Market on July 21 will include a unique “Open Streets” theme, featuring a mile free of motor vehicles in downtown Lompoc for residents to play and exercise. 

“That’s a really exciting partnership and we’re hoping that’s going to bring event more people down,” Cochran added. 

The Open Streets event is designed to boost local economics, get people moving, and provide a fun, family- friendly way for community members to explore their city. 

Numerous local organizations, including the Healthy Lompoc Coalition, the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition, and more are involved.

At this “no cars allowed” event, attendees will be encouraged to walk, bike, scooter or skate to the various activities, consisting of a mini bike rodeo, street safety education, sports, games, art, performances, music and more. 

For the July 28 Old Town Market, a pet fest with a family fun dog show is planned, while the Aug. 4 market will celebrate the city of Lompoc.

On Aug. 11, visual arts night also will include wine tasting in Centennial Park. 

For more information on entertainmen, volunteers or vendors contact the Chamber of Commerce by clicking here.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

