Old Town Orcutt Gets Into Christmas Spirit, Spreads Holiday Cheer with 55th Annual Parade

Accompanied by wintry weather, Grand Marshal Jerry Luis leads more than 80 entries on route through community

Umbrellas and jackets were popular Saturday afternoon along the Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade route where holiday spirit also was plentiful.

More than 80 entries traveled from Rice Ranch Road to Broadway to Clark Avenue as spectators watched from the sidewalks, where children eagerly awaited candy canes and other sweets tossed their direction.

The 55th annual parade, started by the Orcutt Volunteer Fire Department in 1961, is now spearheaded by the Orcutt Community Foundation and the Orcutt Lions Club, with a committee of 10 planning the event throughout the year.

For the most part, cloudy drizzling weather cooperated with skies remaining mostly dry during the event that kicked off at noon Saturday.

Simple Santa hats weren’t satisfactory for some spectators. Nipomo residents Lori and Gary Smith sported colorful Christmas sweaters with necklaces of Christmas lights to sit on the sidelines.

Family tradition brought the couple back to Orcutt on Saturday. Their granddaughter marked her first parade, following in the footsteps of the Smiths’ daughter years ago.

Bands, floats, costumed dogs, cheerleaders and cars participated in the procession.

Riding in a place of honor was Grand Marshal Jerry Luis, who grew up in Orcutt and attended Orcutt Elementary School and Santa Maria High School. He worked at his father’s store, The Orcutt Mercantile, parade organzers said.

Luis bought Iversen Motor Co., known for its motto “Home of the Hiking Viking,” before he sold the business, parade organizers added.

He joined the Orcutt Lions Club in 1966 and served as president and then zone chairman.

Luis and his wife, Delores, are dedicated to raising the funds to build the new OASIS Senior Center in Orcutt, parade organizers noted.

To keep with the spirit of the season, parade organizers asked spectators and visitors to donate canned or other nonperishable food items for the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County. Volunteers traveled the route with containers for donations of food or even cash.

With gloomy skies overhead, a short distance from the parade route, ERA Polly Real Estate provided cookies, coffee and hot cocoa for spectators.

