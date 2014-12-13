Old Town Orcutt Rolls Out the Christmas, Community Spirit with 53rd Annual Parade

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Old Town Orcutt was filled with holiday spirit Saturday afternoon as colorful dancers, marching bands, decorated dogs and other paraded on South Broadway and Clark Avenue.

In all, nearly 70 entries made up the 53rd Annual Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade, which was held under sunny skies and cool fall weather.

Riding in a place of honor as grand marshal was Berto van Veen, the owner of Berto van Veen Construction Co. who has been active in the Old Town Orcutt community’s revitalization efforts.

Parade organizers also encouraged participants to bring along nonperishable food to donate to the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County or make a cash donation to the nonprofit organization.

Click here for more information about the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, or click here to make an online donation.

On Sunday morning, parade organizers released the winners of the Orcutt Christmas Parade.

The Santa Maria A’s Model A Ford Club captured the Grand Champion Award along with first place for classic car entries.

Tied for second place in the classic car entry category were Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab and Fun Bugs of Santa Maria.

Other winners of the 53rd Annual Orcutt Christmas Parade were:

» Santa Barbara County Animal Services, first place for walking club/group

» Ballet Folklorico Juvenil Azteca Club/Group, second place for walking club/group

» Santa Maria Trucking/Old Town Mexican Café, first place among float entries

» Santa Maria Times, second place for float entries

» Santa Maria Elks Lodge Officers Wagon, first place for horse drawn vehicle

» Pioneer Valley High School Marching Panther Band, first place among high school bands

» Righetti High School Warrior Band, second place among high school bands

» Pioneer Valley High School Color Guard, first place for drill team

» Orcutt Elementary School Band, first place for junior band

» Orcutt Union School District Marching Band, second place for junior band

» Righetti High School Thunder Drum Line & DanceTeam, first place for miscellaneous entertainers

» Santa Maria Shrine Club, second place for miscellaneous entertainers

» Santa Barbara County Horse Mastership Project, first place for mounted equestrians



