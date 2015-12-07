Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade to Step Off Rain or Shine Dec. 12

Advice

The Orcutt Community Foundation and the Orcutt Lions Club present the 54th Annual Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade, stepping off rain or shine at high noon Saturday, Dec. 12, 2015.

Great fun for the whole family, this parade is a Christmas tradition featuring an eclectic mix of kids, dogs, classic cars, horses, floats and bands, featuring nearly 80 entries.

This year's theme is Orcutt Christmas Time, and the Grand Marshall will be Mark Steller. He and his wife Wendy own Old Town Market.

Steller is the current president and founding member of the Old Orcutt Merchant Association; a group of over 100 local merchants and business owners. He is actively involved in many other community organizations, as well.

The parade committee selected Mark because of his long time commitment to help Old Orcutt grow and thrive as a community.



Road closures will be in effect throughout the day.

» Rice Ranch Road / S. Broadway from Orcutt Road to Pinal Ave. will be closed for entrant staging, affected from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m.

» S. Broadway (Pinal Ave. to Clark) / Clark Avenue (S. Broadway to Twitchell) will be closed from 11:30 a.m. throughout the parade's duration and will remain closed for street sweeping from 1 - 2 p.m.

» Access to S. Broadway from Pinal and Union Avenues will be restricted from 10:30 a.m. until the end of the parade.

Click here for a road closures maps.

This year's holiday season also includes the Old Town Orcutt Stroll from 5 - 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, which will include bands, carolers, food, drinks special offers, prizes and more.

Visit the shops, restaurants, wine tasting and more. Attendants are asked to vote on the best decorated interior or exterior business.

The Old Town Orcutt Christmas Tree Lighting will begin at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at the Orcutt Lions Club. There will be hot chocolate and caroling and all are invited.

For more information, contact Kathryn Scott at [email protected] or 805.938.9954.

— Kathryn Scott represents the Orcutt Lions Club.