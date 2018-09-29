Saturday, September 29 , 2018, 8:16 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Artists Chalk the Streets in Colorful Transformation of Old Town Orcutt

Benefit for Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation is 1st of 2 North County festivals, with inaugural Lompoc Chalks planned for Oct. 13-14

Orcutt resident Angela Morrill smiles after a passerby praised her Lilo & Stitch-theme art at the Chalk Festival in Old Town Orcutt on Saturday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

A child checks out the work of Orcutt resident Esther York during the Orcutt Children's Arts Foundation Chalk Festival on Saturday. The foundation supports arts programs in Orcutt Union School District classrooms. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Champion McConnell completes an Adventure Time panel at the Orcutt Children Arts Foundation Chalk Festival. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

One entry at the Orcutt Children's Arts Foundation Arts Festival touts the Righetti High School Drama Program haunted house. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Audriana and Isaac Zambrano leave their marks on a Volkswagen set up for kids art during Saturday's festival. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Scott Bolter of Fresno colors his artwork at the Orcutt Children's Arts Foundation Chalk Festival. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Young artists transform squares of asphalt at the festival. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Minnie Mouse adorns the asphalt at the Orcutt Chilldren Arts Foundation Chalk Festival. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Artwork at the Orcutt Children Arts Foundation Chalk Festival helps advertise PCPA's production of Peter Pan. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | September 29, 2018 | 4:22 p.m.

Artists turned asphalt into colorful displays of their talents Saturday at the first of two chalk art festivals in northern Santa Barbara County.

Old Town Orcutt served as the home for the seventh annual Chalk Fest, benefiting the Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation.

In two weeks, the inaugural Lompoc Chalks will take place to help the Lompoc Theatre Project, which is spearheading renovation of the historic theater building at 112 N. H St.

On Saturday, segments of Broadway and Union Avenue in Old Town Orcutt served as canvases for adults and children armed with colorful chalk to create the works featuring cartoons characters, flowers, and abstract objects — or scribbles for the youngest.

Chalk art wasn’t the only focus of the day. Dancers and musicians performed on the stage set up along Broadway throughout the festival, which spanned more than five hours. Food trucks and multiple booths, including one representing the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum, were on hand for attendees.

“It’s going great,” said Lee Ann Luongo, executive director of the Orcutt Children’s Arts Foundation. “Great turnout, a lot more community booths this year, more food vendors, lots more entertainment, great weather.”

OCAF, which also holds an annual fundraiser gala — the next one is planned for Feb. 23 — supports visual, performing and fine arts education in the Orcutt Union School District.

The foundation also routinely awards scholarships to teachers to purchase art supplies.

“The community is so supportive of us, and the way for us to thank them is to have an event like this, a family friendly event, because I realize that without these people OCAF would not be possible,” Luongo added.

A short distance away, artist Champion McConnell of Orcutt translated his love of Adventure Time cartoon in a work of art with a twist — incorporating his young son and dog.

“This is very nice,” he said. “I didn’t even expect them to give us free chalk.”

Chalk art fans won't have to wait long for the next local festival. Lompoc Chalks is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14 in downtown Lompoc public parking lots located at Cypress Avenue and I Street, near Art Alley.

The event will include artisan vendors, food trucks, an entertainment stage, and a beer and wine garden.

The Chalks Festival is one of several art-related events occurring in Lompoc for the month organizers have designated as “Artober.”

On Oct. 6 and 7, the Lompoc Mural Society will host “Mural in a Weekend” with new artwork to be added to the collection of 40 murals in the city. Painting for the mural is scheduled for both days, from 8 a.m .to 5 p.m., at the back east wall of 100 S. H St.

Created by Master Artist Art Mortimer, the new mural entitled “Chautauqua” will depict the traveling shows that flourished in United States at the turn of 19th century.

Mortimer also created the ag-themed mural painted in 2016.

Another weekend, from Oct. 18 through 21, will mark the Lompoc Art Hunt, hosted by the Lompoc Valley Art Association.

Art lovers can participate in a scavenger hunt to uncover 75 hidden artworks around town, with finders able to keep the treasures.

The four-day art event is free and concludes with a reception from 2 to 4 p.m. at Cypress Gallery, 119 E. Cypress Ave., where the public and scavenger hunt participants can meet the 30 resident artists from the Lompoc Valley Art Association who donated their works for the cause.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

