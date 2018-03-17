Old Town Orcutt Pipes Up, Goes Irish for St. Patrick’s Day with Inaugural Parade

Enthusiastic crowd watches entries travel along Clark Avenue for procession followed by corned beef and cabbage feed

Pioneer Valley HIgh School Key Club member Abraham Bautista hands out small Irish flags to spectators along the Old Town St. Patrick's Day Parade route Saturday in Orcutt. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Usually decked in a Christmas theme for the Orcutt Christmas Parade, the British Car Club's dinosaur was adorned with green garb for the inaugural Old Town St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The Central Coast Pipes & Drums Corps at the Old Town St. Patrick's Day Parade in Orcutt. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

La Graciosa 4-H Club members walk their dogs and hand out candy along the parade route. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Attorney Michael B. Clayton and his big ship are familiar sights at North County parades. On Saturday, he donned green and danced a jig for the Old Town St. Patrick's Day Parade in Orcutt. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Students from Orcutt Academy Charter School blow bubbles along the Old Town St. Patrick's Day Parade route. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Maynard Silva, president of the Santa Maria Noontime Kiwanis, waves to the crowd during the Old Town Orcutt St. Patrick's Day Parade. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Clad in Irish-themed clothing, Mary Silbernagle and her granddaughter, Lacey Ortiz, head to the start of the Old Town St. Patrick's Day Parade in Orcutt. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

An Irish setter belonging to Karin Cushaway sports a tiny leprechaun cap for the Old Town St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Sporting a shirt that says “Let the shenanigans begin,” Lucas Iarossi arrives for the Old Town St. Patrick's Day Parade in Orcutt. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Lisa and Ed Murray ride in style during the Old Town St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday when they served as grand marshals of the inaugural event. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

The Central Coast Pipes & Drums Corps leads off the Old Town St. Patrick's Day Parade in Orcutt on Saturday. The inaugural parade was organized by the Kiwanis Clubs of the Santa Maria Valley. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)

Old Town Orcutt filled with green — and a wee bit of blarney — on Saturday as the community celebrated St. Patrick’s Day.

The Old Town St. Patrick’s Day Parade occurred in conjunction with a community corned beef and cabbage feed at the Luis OASiS Center Center. OASIS stands for Orcutt Area Orcutt Area Seniors In Service.

The Kiwanis Clubs of the Santa Maria Valley — Orcutt, Santa Maria Evening and Santa Maria Noontime groups — united to organize the inaugural parade that generated lots of excitement leading up to Saturday, organizer Doug Dougherty said.

“St. Patrick’s Day is a big favorite for locals here in the Santa Maria Valley,” he said. “There is a strong contingent of people of Irish heritage locally as well.”

Kicking off at noon to the tunes played by the Central Coast Pipes & Drums, approximately 30 entries traveled west on Clark Avenue.

Parade Grand Marshals Lisa and Ed Murray —he’s 100-proof Irish and from a family of comic actors — rode in a colorfully decorated all-terrain vehicle near the start of the procession, one of several St. Patrick’s Day parades they have attended across the globe.

Murray brightly displayed his Irish ancestry — sporting a lime green suit with white shamrocks.

The Murrays, who have been active in Orcutt for years, had another reason to celebrate since Saturday marked their 10th wedding anniversary, parade announcers said.

Those riding along the route weren’t just humans of Irish, or temporary Irish, ancestry.

Karin Cushaway’s entry included a pair of Irish setters, one wearing a tiny green hat, exciting announcers Denis “Catfish” Miller and “Tony “The Chief” Gonzales, who were positioned at one corner near the start of the parade route.

Parade participants weren’t the only ones donning green garb as several spectators at the family-friendly event sported St. Paddy’s Day-themed attire and accessories while waiving small Irish flags handed out along the way.

While fewer than those attending the 5-decade-old, annual Christmas parade, Saturday’s spectators made up for it with their enthusiasm.

“I love the people of Old Orcutt,” Gonzales said at one point. “They’re great.”

Organizers had said the parade would occur rain or shine, but the luck of the Irish kept precipitation away until the final entry traveled on the route.

Funds raised from the events will support the Kiwanis Clubs’ local grants and scholarship programs, Dougherty said.

