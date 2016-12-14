Old Town Orcutt Loves a Christmas Parade

The St. Joseph High School Float took top honors in the 55th Annual Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade this year as participants in more than 80 entries braved threatening weather to march in the Dec. 14 event. The rain held off, though, as some 4,000 parade-watchers lined the streets of Old Town.

Parade photos are on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/OrcuttChristmasParade/.

Parade awards will be presented at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Orcutt Lions Club, 126 S. Broadway. This year's winners are:

Grand Champion: St Joseph High School Float

1st Place Classic Cars: Santa Maria Model A Ford

2nd Place Classic Car: Snoopy Rides Again

1st Place Group Walking: Dr Ruth Vet 2 Pet

2nd Place Group Walking: Band of Brothers

1st Place Drill Team: Pioneer Valley High School Color Guard

1st Place Drill Team: Righetti HS Cheer

2nd Place Drill Team: Righetti High School Thunder Drum Line

1st Place Float: St Joseph High School

2nd Place Float: Santa Maria Times

1st Place Food Bank Donation: Dr Ruth Vet 2 Pet

2nd Place Food Bank Donation: Keller Williams Coastal Valley

1st Place High School Band: Pioneer Valley High School Marching Panther Band

2nd Place High School Band: Righetti High School Warrior Band

1st Place Junior High Band: Alice Shaw and Ralph Dunlap Elementary Band

2nd Place Junior High Band: OUSD Elementary School Band from Patterson Road and Nightingale Elementary schools

1st Place Mounted Horses: Vintage Pony Club and Horse Masters



2nd Place Mounted Horses: Santa Barbara County 4H Horse Mastership Project

Sponsors and volunteers that made the parade a success: American Legion #534, American Legion Riders #534, The Beat, Beauty Counter, Tammy Benedict, Brian Gordon Construction, Central Coast Now TV, Central Coast Playgrounds, Civil Air Patrol Cadets, Core Winery, Santa Barbara County Public Works and Deja Vu Antiques.

DJ Zapp Laurel, Doc Burnstein's Ice Cream Lab, Era Polly Real Estate, Food Bank of Santa Barbara County Volunteers, InSPArations Salon, James "Mac" McGlothlin, John Ransom, Kathryn "Kat" Scott of KRS Enterprises and Glitter Kat, Kay's Country Kitchen, Keller Williams Coastal Valley, Knight's Pumping & Portables.

Law Offices of Susan Nunn, LDM Plumbing, Libby Kelly, Mark Williams Plumbing & Fire Sprinklers, Nagy Wines and c.nagy Tasting, Noble Productions and Marketing, Old Orcutt Merchants Association, Old Town Market, Old Town Orcutt Revitalization Association, Old Town Quilt Shop, Orcutt 76, Orcutt Area Seniors in Service.

Orcutt Children's Art Foundation, Orcutt Community Foundation, Orcutt Lions Club, Orcutt Parade Committee Members, Pacific Petroleum, Rancho Maria Golf Course, Ravatt, Albrext & Assoc. (Broadway & Union Mercantile), Rick's Car Care, Santa Barbara County Fire Station #21, Santa Maria Model A Ford.

Santa Maria Times, Smith's Alarms & Electronics, Tom Brown, Vivid Financial, Waste Management, Yoga 4 Mankind and Your Community Bank of Santa Maria.

Mark your calendars, the 56th Annual Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade will be Dec. 9, 2017.



For more info contact Kathryn Scott at [email protected] 805-938-9954.

— Kathryn Scott for Orcutt Christmas Parade.