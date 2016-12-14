Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 2:26 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Old Town Orcutt Loves a Christmas Parade

By Kathryn Scott for Orcutt Christmas Parade | December 14, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

The St. Joseph High School Float took top honors in the 55th Annual Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade this year as participants in more than 80 entries braved threatening weather to march in the Dec. 14 event. The rain held off, though, as some 4,000 parade-watchers lined the streets of Old Town.

Parade photos are on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/OrcuttChristmasParade/.

Parade awards will be presented at 7 p.m. Jan. 18 at the Orcutt Lions Club, 126 S. Broadway. This year's winners are:

Grand Champion: St Joseph High School Float

1st Place Classic Cars: Santa Maria Model A Ford   

2nd Place Classic Car: Snoopy Rides Again

1st Place Group Walking: Dr Ruth Vet 2 Pet

2nd Place Group Walking: Band of Brothers

1st Place Drill Team: Pioneer Valley High School Color Guard

1st Place Drill Team: Righetti HS Cheer

2nd Place Drill Team: Righetti High School Thunder Drum Line

1st Place Float: St Joseph High School

2nd Place Float: Santa Maria Times

1st Place Food Bank Donation: Dr Ruth Vet 2 Pet

2nd Place Food Bank Donation: Keller Williams Coastal Valley

1st Place High School Band: Pioneer Valley High School Marching Panther Band

2nd Place High School Band: Righetti High School Warrior Band

1st Place Junior High Band: Alice Shaw and Ralph Dunlap Elementary Band

2nd Place Junior High Band: OUSD Elementary School Band from Patterson Road and Nightingale Elementary schools

1st Place Mounted Horses: Vintage Pony Club and Horse Masters
 
2nd Place Mounted Horses: Santa Barbara County 4H Horse Mastership Project

Sponsors and volunteers that made the parade a success: American Legion #534, American Legion Riders #534, The Beat, Beauty Counter, Tammy Benedict, Brian Gordon Construction, Central Coast Now TV, Central Coast Playgrounds, Civil Air Patrol Cadets, Core Winery, Santa Barbara County Public Works and Deja Vu Antiques.

DJ Zapp Laurel, Doc Burnstein's Ice Cream Lab, Era Polly Real Estate, Food Bank of Santa Barbara County Volunteers, InSPArations Salon, James "Mac" McGlothlin, John Ransom, Kathryn "Kat" Scott of KRS Enterprises and Glitter Kat, Kay's Country Kitchen, Keller Williams Coastal Valley, Knight's Pumping & Portables.

Law Offices of Susan Nunn, LDM Plumbing, Libby Kelly, Mark Williams Plumbing & Fire Sprinklers, Nagy Wines and c.nagy Tasting, Noble Productions and Marketing, Old Orcutt Merchants Association, Old Town Market, Old Town Orcutt Revitalization Association, Old Town Quilt Shop, Orcutt 76, Orcutt Area Seniors in Service.

Orcutt Children's Art Foundation, Orcutt Community Foundation, Orcutt Lions Club, Orcutt Parade Committee Members, Pacific Petroleum, Rancho Maria Golf Course, Ravatt, Albrext & Assoc. (Broadway & Union Mercantile), Rick's Car Care, Santa Barbara County Fire Station #21, Santa Maria Model A Ford.

Santa Maria Times, Smith's Alarms & Electronics, Tom Brown, Vivid Financial, Waste Management, Yoga 4 Mankind and Your Community Bank of Santa Maria.

Mark your calendars, the 56th Annual Old Town Orcutt Christmas Parade will be Dec. 9, 2017.
 
For more info contact Kathryn Scott at [email protected] 805-938-9954.

— Kathryn Scott for Orcutt Christmas Parade.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 