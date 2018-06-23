Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 1:29 pm | Overcast with Haze 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Workshop Focuses on Sidewalk Improvements, Angled Parking, Street Lighting in Old Town Goleta

City staff was gathering feedback and answering questions about the $3.8 million project

New and improved sidewalks are part of a proposed $3.8 million public works projects in the works in Old Town Goleta. Click to view larger
New and improved sidewalks are part of a proposed $3.8 million public works projects in the works in Old Town Goleta. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | August 30, 2017 | 8:37 p.m.

As the city of Goleta decides how to make enhancements to Old Town, staff is advocating for a project that will improve sidewalks in residential areas, and add parking spaces and new street lighting.

City staff held a public workshop Wednesday night at the Goleta Valley Community Center to gather community input about on-street issues, including the need for sidewalks, sufficient parking and improved drainage.

About a dozen Goleta residents provided feedback and asked questions about the $3.8 million project at the hour-long meeting.

The proposed streetscape project includes sidewalk improvements north of Hollister Avenue between South Fairview Avenue to Kinman Avenue, and Pine Avenue south of Hollister Avenue.

MNS Engineers was selected to create the new network for pedestrian access. 

The project will provide a continuous sidewalk, curb and gutter on at least one side of each street within the project area. It also includes Americans with Disabilities Act ramps at the intersections where there are existing or new sidewalks.

The environmental study and preliminary design for the project are underway. The right-of-way and final design are expected to start in January 2018. Construction is slated to begin in late-2019.

Project Highlights:

» Removing existing sidewalks.

» Maximizing bike lanes, car travel lanes and new 4-foot-wide sidewalks (as applicable).

» Installing Americans with Disabilities Act accessible ramps.

» Reconfiguring parking in the right-of-way.

» Restriping.

» Adjusting utility locations.

» Removing private encroachments in the public right-of-way (as necessary).

» Constructing curb and gutter on both sides of the street to improve storm water runoff quality and drainage.

» Installing potential new connections to the existing storm drain system.

» Improving street lighting (as applicable).

An estimated 31 trees need to be removed to complete the project, Senior Project Manager James Winslow said, but the city plans to replace them.

Funding comes from an Active Transportation Program grant, voter-approved Measure A, and the Goleta Transportation Improvement Program.

The goal of the project is to address on-street issues within budget constraints, said Kirsten Ayars, the project’s public outreach coordinator. 

“We don't have enough funding to improve both sides of the streets, but we can create a network of sidewalks,” Ayars said. “It’s mainly a sidewalk project, but you will see other improvements.”

Shawn Kowalewski, engineer at MNS Engineers, was on hand to answer questions and listen to residents’ priorities. 

“The project is focused on pedestrian safety,” Kowalewski said. “There will be enough room to provide two (vehicle) travel lanes, within city and Santa Barbara County standards, a sidewalk and space to park vehicles.” 

Other project elements include potentially installing 42 angled parking spaces on the east side of Magnolia Avenue between Mandarin Drive and the railroad tracks, new street lighting, as well as stormwater and drainage treatment options.

Residents at the meeting raised concerns about traffic congestion on the narrow streets, and voiced frustration over nonresidents parking in Old Town and the right-of-way over land.

One homeowner suggested mirroring the city of Santa Barbara’s residential vehicle parking permit sticker.

Questions or comments can be submitted to [email protected] or by calling the project hotline at 805.453.4050. The public comment period closes at 5 p.m. on Sept. 18. 

All written letters should be addressed to Goleta’s Public Works Department, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta, CA 93117, to the attention of James Winslow, senior project manager.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 