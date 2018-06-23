Workshop Focuses on Sidewalk Improvements, Angled Parking, Street Lighting in Old Town Goleta

City staff was gathering feedback and answering questions about the $3.8 million project

As the city of Goleta decides how to make enhancements to Old Town, staff is advocating for a project that will improve sidewalks in residential areas, and add parking spaces and new street lighting.

City staff held a public workshop Wednesday night at the Goleta Valley Community Center to gather community input about on-street issues, including the need for sidewalks, sufficient parking and improved drainage.

About a dozen Goleta residents provided feedback and asked questions about the $3.8 million project at the hour-long meeting.

The proposed streetscape project includes sidewalk improvements north of Hollister Avenue between South Fairview Avenue to Kinman Avenue, and Pine Avenue south of Hollister Avenue.

MNS Engineers was selected to create the new network for pedestrian access.

The project will provide a continuous sidewalk, curb and gutter on at least one side of each street within the project area. It also includes Americans with Disabilities Act ramps at the intersections where there are existing or new sidewalks.

The environmental study and preliminary design for the project are underway. The right-of-way and final design are expected to start in January 2018. Construction is slated to begin in late-2019.

Project Highlights:

» Removing existing sidewalks.

» Maximizing bike lanes, car travel lanes and new 4-foot-wide sidewalks (as applicable).

» Installing Americans with Disabilities Act accessible ramps.

» Reconfiguring parking in the right-of-way.

» Restriping.

» Adjusting utility locations.

» Removing private encroachments in the public right-of-way (as necessary).

» Constructing curb and gutter on both sides of the street to improve storm water runoff quality and drainage.

» Installing potential new connections to the existing storm drain system.

» Improving street lighting (as applicable).

An estimated 31 trees need to be removed to complete the project, Senior Project Manager James Winslow said, but the city plans to replace them.

Funding comes from an Active Transportation Program grant, voter-approved Measure A, and the Goleta Transportation Improvement Program.

The goal of the project is to address on-street issues within budget constraints, said Kirsten Ayars, the project’s public outreach coordinator.

“We don't have enough funding to improve both sides of the streets, but we can create a network of sidewalks,” Ayars said. “It’s mainly a sidewalk project, but you will see other improvements.”

Shawn Kowalewski, engineer at MNS Engineers, was on hand to answer questions and listen to residents’ priorities.

“The project is focused on pedestrian safety,” Kowalewski said. “There will be enough room to provide two (vehicle) travel lanes, within city and Santa Barbara County standards, a sidewalk and space to park vehicles.”

Other project elements include potentially installing 42 angled parking spaces on the east side of Magnolia Avenue between Mandarin Drive and the railroad tracks, new street lighting, as well as stormwater and drainage treatment options.

Residents at the meeting raised concerns about traffic congestion on the narrow streets, and voiced frustration over nonresidents parking in Old Town and the right-of-way over land.

One homeowner suggested mirroring the city of Santa Barbara’s residential vehicle parking permit sticker.

Questions or comments can be submitted to [email protected] or by calling the project hotline at 805.453.4050. The public comment period closes at 5 p.m. on Sept. 18.

All written letters should be addressed to Goleta’s Public Works Department, 130 Cremona Drive, Suite B, Goleta, CA 93117, to the attention of James Winslow, senior project manager.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.