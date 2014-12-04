Friday, June 22 , 2018, 10:05 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Old Wharf Trading Company Hires Rina Mitchell as Manager

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for Old Wharf Trading Co. | December 4, 2014 | 11:47 a.m.

Old Wharf Trading Company, a clothing and souvenir shop on Stearns Wharf, recently hired a new manager.

Rina Mitchell brings a wealth of managerial experience to Old Wharf Trading Company. Her previous experience includes managing clothing stores, movie theaters and other retail stores.

“Rina has been a wonderful addition to our staff,” said Inga Hartmann, who owns Old Wharf with her husband, Patrick Hartmann.

Since joining the team, Mitchell has assisted in implementing a new software program that has streamlined the store’s reordering process, Hartmann said.

“Old Wharf is a wonderful place to work,” Mitchell said. “People are always happy when they walk in here. They are usually on vacation and relaxed.”

As the economy continues to recover and the Hartmanns look toward the busier spring and summer seasons, they will start hiring additional staff, Hartmann said.

Old Wharf Trading Company, which has been in business on Stearns Wharf for more than 30 years, features a wide variety of gifts and decorator items, clothing, toys, books and more.

For more information, click here or call 805.962.4118.

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing Old Wharf Trading Company.

