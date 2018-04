Posted on December 6, 2015 | 8:00 a.m.

Olegario V. Tovar of Santa Barbara, California, was born on March 6, 1930, and died on November 26, 2015. He was 85.



Visitation is at Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels, 15 E. Sola St. in downtown Santa Barbara, from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2015, with a Rosary at at 2:30 p.m. A Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2015, at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 21 E. Sola St.

