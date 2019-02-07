Olisa Nwachie Leads Westmont Men Past Life Pacific

College Basketball

Olisa Nwachie shot a perfect 9 of 9 from the foor and scored 28 points, leading Westmont to an 87-70 Golden State Athletic Conference basketball win at Life Pacific on Thursday.

Westmont (14-7, 8-5 GSAC) pounded the boards, grabbing 19 offensive boards.

“We outrebounded them by a significant margin and I think that really helped us coral the win,” said coach John Moore.

The Warriors attacked the basket and got to the free-throw line. The made 18 of 26, with Nwachie knocking down 10 of 15.

“Our numbers at the free-throw line were pretty good. To be able to get that many free throws on the road means we were really aggressive getting to the rim,” said Moore.

Max Hudgins made 6 of 8 three-pointers and scored 22 points, Kyle Scalmanini had 13 points and Desean Scott added 12 for the Warriors, who host Vanguard in a key GSAC game on Saturday.