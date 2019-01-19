Pixel Tracker

College Basketball

Olisa Nwachie Pours in 29 Points to Pace Westmont Men, 91-82

By Dave Loveton, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | January 19, 2019 | 10:35 p.m.

Senior Olisa Nwachie posted another double-double with 29 points and 11 rebounds on Saturday night as Westmont held off San Diego Christian 91-82 in a GSAC men's basketball game at Murchison Gym.

Jordan Spaschak added 15 points to go along with nine assists for the Warriors (10-6, 4-4).

Westmont head coach John Moore said, “It was Olisa Nwachie’s night. He was our captain tonight and he really came to play. I loved his energy. He played 37 minutes. We couldn’t take him off the floor – he’s just so valuable. I also thought Jordan Spaschak was really good – defensively and offensively. He was defending one of their key players. He and Olisa were the two best leaders on the floor.”

The Warriors led for all but three minutes of the contest. San Diego Christian was up early 11-9, then the Warriors went on a 9-0 run to take the lead and never looked back.

Cade Roth hit a jumper, Kyle Scalmanini converted on an and-one layup, Spaschak finished a layup, and Nwachie finished the run with two free throws – bringing the score to 18-11 with 14:52 to go in the first half. The Hawks had no answer for Nwachie who finished nine of 13 from the floor and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line.

The Warriors took a commanding 16-point lead into halftime, 49-33.

After a made layup by Scalmanini to open the second half, Westmont led by its largest margin of 18 points. Scalmanini finished with 17 points and four rebounds.

San Diego Christian’s Tristan Angelo led all scorers with 36 points. Angelo was 13 of 21 from the field including 3-6 from beyond the arc. “We didn’t have an answer for Angelo. He had a career night,” noted Moore.

The Warriors held the Hawks’ leading scorer Derek Novsek to just 2-9 from the field in the first half and nine points. Novsek found his way to the foul line in the second half and ended the night 13-15 from the line and 5-16 from the field for 25 points. He also grabbed 10 rebounds.

“I liked the way we defended Novsek in the first half. I thought defensively we lost him quite a bit in the second half. He’s probably one of the best free-throw shooters in the nation. I thought we did a nice job beside fouling him a little too much,” commented Moore.

