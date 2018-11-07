Wednesday, November 7 , 2018, 9:24 am | Partly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Olisa Nwachie Powers Westmont Men to 105-69 Romp

By Jarred Davis, Westmont Sports Information | November 7, 2018 | 12:08 a.m.

The crowd cheered and erupted in awe when Olisa Nwachie stole the ball and sent home a two-hand reverse tomahawk jam with just over a minute left in the first half of play Tuesday night in Murchison Gym.

Westmont Men's Basketball (2-0) opened their home campaign in winning fashion, defeating the Flames of Bethesda University (0-3) 105-69, as four players finished in double-digits.  

“We obviously got good play from Olisa, he was just dynamic tonight,” said Westmont coach John Moore. 

“Talk about bringing people to their feet. The whole gymnasium erupted when he had that put back dunk and break away fast break.”

Nwachie led all scorers with 22 points and eight rebounds. Gyse Hulsebosch continued his hot shooting, making 3 of 6 three-pointers and finished with 16 points off the bench. 

Matt Ramon earned a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds, nine of them which came on the offensive end. 

Ramon played a huge role in the Warriors dominating the rebound margin (62-26), as Westmont ultimately scored 20 second-chance points on the night.

“I thought Matt had a very special game tonight. He really brought the intensity and everyone followed in his footsteps because of how hard he played,” said Moore. 

Kyle Scalmanini also reached double figures with 11 points in 18 minutes of play.

“It was Kyle Scalmanini’s birthday today. I thought when Kyle and the bench came in the first half, they played better than the starters did,” added Moore on getting great contributions from his second unit.

“That was Kyle leading them, but also Gyse, Matthew Schmidt, and Cade Roth. I thought they really set the right tone for how they played and they were able to stretch out the lead for us.” 

The Warriors ultimately shot 54 percent from the field and held Bethesda to 36 percent, as the Warriors picked up their defensive intensity in the second half.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 