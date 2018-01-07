Olisa Nwachie’s Big Night Powers Westmont Men Past Menlo

College Basketball

Olisa Nwachie scored a career-high 26 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to pace Westmont to an 85-74 men's basketball win over Menlo in a Golden State Athletic Conference game Saturday at Murchison Gym.

Nwachie had scored 14 points, pulled down six rebounds and was perfect from the line (8-8) in the first half, helping Westmont to a 36-30 lead at halftime.

“I thought Olisa Nwachie was really special tonight," said Westmont coach John Moore. "I really enjoyed watching Olisa play and the kind of energy he played with tonight.”

The Warriors (12-3, 2-0 GSAC) went on a 12-0 run with just over 14 minutes remaining in the game. David Gunn made a layup, Jerry Karczewski hit a pair of three-pointers and Nwachie hit two free throws and finished with a layup. This brought the score to 60-44.

Karczewski finished with 24 points. He went 8-12 from the field, 4-8 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 4-4 from the free-throw line.

“Seems like there are very few games where Jerry misses a free throw and he didn’t miss any tonight. He also is so consistent from the 3-point line," said Moore.

Westmont’s defense was able to limit Menlo’s top scorers to 18 total points. John Paine and Jeremiah Testa have been averaging a combined 32 points per game.

“Zac Jervis guarded John Paine, but it was a team effort there," Moore said. "Jeremiah Testa was blanketed by Olisa Nwachie. He can guard post and perimeter guys. I thought he showed that tonight."

Moore also praised the play of David Gunn.

“I thought this was David Gunn’s best game in a while – seven points, seven rebounds, and great energy. I’m really pleased by the way David played tonight."

Westmont had a number of younger players come in and give productive minutes.

“Matt Ramon and Tristan Lloyd know how to play the game. They don’t play scared, they play aggressively. They’re only going to get better and our team is going to get better because of it, Moore said. “Gage Scheldmidine was special tonight as well. I thought Gage had his best game of the year. I was really pleased with the way he played. I think it’s a good step in the right direction for him."

With their victory against William Jessup this past Thursday, Westmont is 2-0 in GSAC play.

“What you look for in conference play is a team that is starting to gel. I thought tonight we looked like a team that was more like what I thought we would do a little earlier in the season, but nonetheless it’s coming when it counts the most.

The Warriors will host Bethesda for a make-up game this Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The game was cancelled earlier in December due to the Thomas Fire. Westmont will then hit the road to play San Diego Christian Thursday at 8 p.m. and Arizona Christian Saturday at 4 p.m.