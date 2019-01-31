Pixel Tracker

Friday, February 1 , 2019, 1:11 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
College Basketball

Olisa Nwachie’s Free Throw Lifts Westmont Men Over William Jessup

By Westmont Sports Information | January 31, 2019 | 10:40 p.m.

Westmont Men’s Basketball squeaked out a huge road victory over 18th-ranked William Jessup by a score of 75-74.

Olisa Nwachie led Westmont with 24 points, including a made free throw with 5.7 seconds remaining for the game-winning point.

Matt Ramon's defense against Jessup's Keith Phillips was key to the win. Phillips, who was averaging 21.1 points per game, was held him to 14 on the evening.

“Matt guarded the toughest guy in the league and held him to seven points below his average," coach John Moore sai. "Keith Phillips is a really special player and Matt Ramon caused him a lot of problems tonight.”

With the game tied 74-74 with 2:21 left, scoring came to a halt. Both teams struggled to hold on to the ball and neither would hit a field goal for the remainder of the game. Westmont turned the ball over with 37 seconds to play. Jessup missed a jumper and grabbed the offensive board with 21 seconds left. 

As both teams came back to the floor after a timeout, Jessup inbounded the ball into a Westmont zone-trap defense. Desean Scott sprinted to assist Gyse Hulsebosh in trapping a Jessup player by the side line. Jessup stepped out of bounds and turned the ball over to Westmont.

Westmont’s Kyle Scalmanini drove to the baseline and dished the ball to Nwachie who was fouled on the way up and would narrowly miss the layup with 5.7 seconds remaining.

Nwachie missed his first free throw, but gathered himself and buried the second to put Westmont up by one. 

Jessup broke the Westmont press and had an open look at three to win the game, but came up short.

Westmont is 13-6 and 7-4 in the GSAC while Jessup is 16-7, 7-4.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 