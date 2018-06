Olive and Fruit Trees, and 180-Degree Views

To nominate your favorite Goleta Valley residential property, click here to download a Goleta Valley Beautiful form or contact the nonprofit organization at 805.685.7910.

“There are only a few places in the world where you can mix succulents and fruit trees and that’s Santa Barbara,” Michele Drum said.

The Drums wanted to maximize their hillside lot by capturing their 180-degree views. Starting with a stand of olive and fruit trees, they worked with landscape architect Robert Fowler to lay out a low-maintenance Mediterranean garden with pathways throughout. Using stones and boulders excavated from the property, landscape contractor Arturo Gonzales of Progressive Care pulled the entire hardscape and planting palette together, mixing natives and Mediterranean plants for understory and bedding.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >