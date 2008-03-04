Olive and Fruit Trees, and 180-Degree Views

{mosimage}
Michele and Joe Drum, 4884 Via Los Santos, have been recognized as Goleta Valley Beautiful‘s February award winners.
The Drums wanted to maximize their hillside lot by capturing their 180-degree views. Starting with a stand of olive and fruit trees, they worked with landscape architect Robert Fowler to lay out a low-maintenance Mediterranean garden with pathways throughout. Using stones and boulders excavated from the property, landscape contractor Arturo Gonzales of Progressive Care pulled the entire hardscape and planting palette together, mixing natives and Mediterranean plants for understory and bedding.
“There are only a few places in the world where you can mix succulents and fruit trees and that’s Santa Barbara,” Michele Drum said.
To nominate your favorite Goleta Valley residential property, click here to download a Goleta Valley Beautiful form or contact the nonprofit organization at 805.685.7910.
Bonnie Freeman is co-chairwoman of Goleta Valley Beautiful Awards.