Olive Grove Charter School Announces New Locations in Buellton, San Luis Obispo

Olive Grove Charter School is very pleased to announce that it will open two brand-new learning centers in Buellton and San Luis Obispo in addition to its four existing locations. It will also be moving its Santa Barbara Learning Center to a fabulous new location at 1933 Cliff Drive, Suite 11, on the mesa.

Olive Grove has been in Santa Barbara County now for 14 years. Previously authorized by the Los Olivos Elementary District, it is now chartered by the State Board of Education, one of only two schools of its kind statewide.

The tuition-free public school serves all grades, TK-12, including dual-enrolled students at SBCC, Allan Hancock College and Cuesta College, in a homeschool/independent study format.

The charter school has many new programs, including art, music, lab sciences, UC-approved core-curriculum and an underwater robotics team that placed 10th in the state in their division last year.

Because it is a non-classroom based program, it is exempt from the SB 277 Immunization Law.

Visit our website at www.olivegrovecharter.org to find out more and enroll for the coming school year. Students return Aug. 12.

— Michael Fair represents Olive Grove Charter School.