Olivia Geyling’s Overtime Goal Lifts Dos Pueblos Girls Over Thacher, 11-10

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | April 17, 2018 | 9:51 p.m.

Dos Pueblos pulled off a dramatic 11-10 sudden-victory over Thacher on Olivia Geyling's overtime goal on Tuesday night in a Channel League girls lacrosse game.

The Chargers were down 7-4 at halftime and 9-5 with 11 minutes left in the game.  They rallied scored four unanswered goals to tie the score at 9-9 with 4:50 seconds left in the game. 

Marina Suh scored to pull DP ahead for the first time with 1:50 seconds left. But the Chargers couldn't keep the ball and Thacher tied the game 10-10 with 33 seconds left. 

The game went into sudden-victory overtime and possession went back and forth. Brooke Essig fired a shot that rebounded and Olivia Geyling snatched it in the air and shot the game-winning goal. 

"It was an incredible game and hard-fought on both sides," DP coach Sam Limkeman said. "I think both teams should be proud of their play after this game. I am so proud of our team. Skill meets hard work meets passion when you see my girls play. Ultimately, we get to walk away with the win and remain undefeated in league (6-0) and advance 10-3 overall."

Tara Van Hoorn scored four goals and Geyling had three to lead DP.

On defense, goalie Emily Khetnaree made 14 saves, Brooke Essig caused three turnovers and Katie Wilcox caused three turnovers and had two interceptions.

The Chargers play San Marcos at home on Friday.
 

