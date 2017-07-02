Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 11:29 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Olivia Smith, Taylor Steffen Capture 3-Mile Ocean Swim, Clinch Semana Nautica Swimmer of Year Honors

By Blythe Hastings, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkSports | July 2, 2017 | 8:34 p.m.

Olivia Smith made it two swimming wins in a row at the Semana Nautica summer sports festival as she captured the women’s title in the 3-mile ocean swim on a cold Sunday morning at East Beach.

The overall winner was Taylor Steffen, who finished 5 minutes ahead Smith in a time of 1 hour, 2 minutes and 26 seconds. Myles Peck came in second with a time of 1:03.36 and Chris Braden was third in 1:05.19.

Taylor Steffen won the overall title in the 3-mile ocean swim and clinched the Semana Nautica Male Swimmer of the Year honor. Click to view larger
Taylor Steffen won the overall title in the 3-mile ocean swim and clinched the Semana Nautica Male Swimmer of the Year honor. (Blythe Hastings / Noozhawk photo)

Smith finished in 1:07.59, which was good for eighth place overall.

The San Marcos alum and UC Davis swimmer captured the women’s 1-mile swim title on Saturday. Her two victories clinched Semana Nautica Female Swimmer of the Year honors for the second straight year.

“It feels really good, I was really happy with it,” said Smith of her second win of the weekend. “I was reenergized for this race.”

Karen Schultz came in second for the women and 10th overall with a time of 1:08.12 seconds. Mallory Mead was right behind her in third at 1:08.20.

Steffen, a Santa Barbara resident who has been homeschooled for high school and just completed his studies, explained his strategy for the race. 

“I was drafting behind two guys probably until the two-mile mark and then I just broke out and sprinted the last mile,” he explained. 

After Sunday’s win and a second place in the mile, Steffen, who plans on attending Concordia University of Irvine, clinched the Male Swimmer of the Year Award.

Because of the overcast morning, the water was cold. One finisher had to be treated for hypothermia.

“It was cold, my hands and feet got pretty numb,” said Steffen. 

— Noozhawk intern Blythe Hastings can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawksports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 