Wednesday, June 27 , 2018, 6:35 am | Fog/Mist 61º

 
 
 
 

Olla Couple to Be Named King and Queen at Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale Mardi Gras Celebration

Joe and Alice Olla will be honored as King and Queen of Mardi Gras at the SYV Master Chorale’s Mardi Gras fundraiser Feb. 27. Click to view larger
Joe and Alice Olla will be honored as King and Queen of Mardi Gras at the SYV Master Chorale’s Mardi Gras fundraiser Feb. 27. (Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale photo)
By Theresa Duer for the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale | February 15, 2016 | 11:40 a.m.

The entire community is invited to celebrate Mardi Gras with the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale Feb. 27, 2016, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Solvang Veterans Hall.

The date may not correspond with the real Mardi Gras, but in the grand tradition of New Orleans’s Mardi Gras celebrations, there will be food, music, beads, masks and lots of revelry.

The party includes appetizers and a Louisiana buffet, hurricanes and fiddle and jazz music by the Solvang Conservatory of Music and the Santa Ynez Valley Jazz Band.  

Party goers can bid on dozens of silent and live auction items including helicopter rides, San Francisco, Monterey and winery vacations and local hotel and restaurant packages.  

Raffle tickets for a two-day trip to Catalina can also be purchased before or at the event (the winner need not be present).

The festivities wrap up with dancing to the music of the T-Bone Ramblers and a prize for best costume or mask. 

Joe and Alice Olla will be crowned King and Queen of the event. The crowning recognizes the Olla's involvement in the chorale and the community.  

Joe sung in the chorale’s bass section and Alice has been a member of the soprano section since 1988. They are founding members and active volunteers in horse-related groups including Fillies and the Equestrian Association and have served on a number of boards such as the Solvang Senior Center, Theatrefest and the Master Chorale.  

Joe is a Valley real estate broker, and Alice volunteers as an exercise instructor at Atterdag Village.  

The SYV Master Chorale, a nonprofit community group, offers youth and adults an opportunity to perform current and classical choral music under the creative direction of Chris A. Bowman and the superb support of Vera Kong.  

In part, the monies raised at the Mardi Gras fundraiser will allow the chorale to continue to support music programs for youth in the Valley and hire a professional orchestra for holiday, spring and 4th of July concerts.  

The Chorale’s upcoming spring concerts will take place April 30 and May 1.

Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door. For more information and reservations, call 805.350.4241 or go to www.syvchorale.org.

Theresa Duer represents the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 