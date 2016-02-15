Olla Couple to Be Named King and Queen at Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale Mardi Gras Celebration

The entire community is invited to celebrate Mardi Gras with the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale Feb. 27, 2016, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Solvang Veterans Hall.

The date may not correspond with the real Mardi Gras, but in the grand tradition of New Orleans’s Mardi Gras celebrations, there will be food, music, beads, masks and lots of revelry.

The party includes appetizers and a Louisiana buffet, hurricanes and fiddle and jazz music by the Solvang Conservatory of Music and the Santa Ynez Valley Jazz Band.

Party goers can bid on dozens of silent and live auction items including helicopter rides, San Francisco, Monterey and winery vacations and local hotel and restaurant packages.

Raffle tickets for a two-day trip to Catalina can also be purchased before or at the event (the winner need not be present).

The festivities wrap up with dancing to the music of the T-Bone Ramblers and a prize for best costume or mask.

Joe and Alice Olla will be crowned King and Queen of the event. The crowning recognizes the Olla's involvement in the chorale and the community.

Joe sung in the chorale’s bass section and Alice has been a member of the soprano section since 1988. They are founding members and active volunteers in horse-related groups including Fillies and the Equestrian Association and have served on a number of boards such as the Solvang Senior Center, Theatrefest and the Master Chorale.

Joe is a Valley real estate broker, and Alice volunteers as an exercise instructor at Atterdag Village.

The SYV Master Chorale, a nonprofit community group, offers youth and adults an opportunity to perform current and classical choral music under the creative direction of Chris A. Bowman and the superb support of Vera Kong.

In part, the monies raised at the Mardi Gras fundraiser will allow the chorale to continue to support music programs for youth in the Valley and hire a professional orchestra for holiday, spring and 4th of July concerts.

The Chorale’s upcoming spring concerts will take place April 30 and May 1.

Tickets are $50 in advance and $60 at the door. For more information and reservations, call 805.350.4241 or go to www.syvchorale.org.

— Theresa Duer represents the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale.