Ollie Martinez Comes Up Big, Leads Goleta Valley South LL 11U All Stars to District 63 Championship

Youth Sports

Ollie Martinez pitched a three-hit shutout and hit a three-run homer to lead the Goleta Valley South Little League 11-under All-Stars to a 3-0 win over Dos Pueblos for the District 63 Tournament championship on Sunday in Saticoy.

Goleta Valley South advacnes to the Section 1 Tournament at Conejo Valley Little League on Saturday. It will face the champions of Districts 65 and 13.

Martinez struck out four in his complete-game performance. He got help from his defense, which didn't commit an error.

Eli Anderson had two hits for GVSLL and Brett Hollowell, Kieran Babai and Cameron Weston added one hit apiece.

