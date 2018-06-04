Olympian Cyclist Dotsie Bausch to Speak at SBART Women and Girls in Sports Luncheon

Dotsie Bausch, American cyclist, silver medalist at the 2012 London Olympics, seven-time USA Cycling National Champion and two-time Pan American gold medalist, will be the featured presenter at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table's Women and Girls in Sports Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3 in Warren Hall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

The annual luncheon celebrates National Girls and Women in Sports Day, the lasting impact of Title IX legislation and the outstanding female athletes in the Santa Barbara community. More than 500 female athletes from local high schools and colleges will attend as guests of the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

The public is also invited to attend this special event.

Bausch tried track cycling for the first time in 2007 and, amazingly, won two national titles on the track that same year. Since then, she has become an Olympian and silver medalist from the London 2012 Olympic Games, a seven-time USA Cycling National Champion and a two-time Pan American gold medal winner.

In addition to her major victories on her bike, Bausch has also been victorious over a severe eating disorder, which almost took her life following a promising modeling career in New York City. It was during her recovery that she discovered her passion for cycling.

Now, in addition to riding, Bausch supports and helps women and men around the world who struggle with eating disorders return to healthy eating and living habits. In 2002, she launched a personal coaching business called Empower Coaching Systems, through which she emphasizes the importance of personalized training programs and mind and body balance.

Originally from Louisville, Ky., she now lives with her husband in Irvine.

