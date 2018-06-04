Monday, June 4 , 2018, 6:54 am | Overcast with Haze 58º

 
 
 
 

Olympian Cyclist Dotsie Bausch to Speak at SBART Women and Girls in Sports Luncheon

By Jennifer Goddard Combs for the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table | December 31, 2013 | 12:13 p.m.

 

Dotsie Bausch
Dotsie Bausch, American cyclist, silver medalist at the 2012 London Olympics, seven-time USA Cycling National Champion and two-time Pan American gold medalist, will be the featured presenter at the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table's Women and Girls in Sports Luncheon at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 3 in Warren Hall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

The annual luncheon celebrates National Girls and Women in Sports Day, the lasting impact of Title IX legislation and the outstanding female athletes in the Santa Barbara community. More than 500 female athletes from local high schools and colleges will attend as guests of the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

The public is also invited to attend this special event.

The cost is $30 for adults and $15 for students/children. Click here to register.

Bausch tried track cycling for the first time in 2007 and, amazingly, won two national titles on the track that same year. Since then, she has become an Olympian and silver medalist from the London 2012 Olympic Games, a seven-time USA Cycling National Champion and a two-time Pan American gold medal winner.

In addition to her major victories on her bike, Bausch has also been victorious over a severe eating disorder, which almost took her life following a promising modeling career in New York City. It was during her recovery that she discovered her passion for cycling.

Now, in addition to riding, Bausch supports and helps women and men around the world who struggle with eating disorders return to healthy eating and living habits. In 2002, she launched a personal coaching business called Empower Coaching Systems, through which she emphasizes the importance of personalized training programs and mind and body balance.

Originally from Louisville, Ky., she now lives with her husband in Irvine.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Table sponsors ($500 or $250 for a nonprofit) get their logo printed on the event flier, event program, event audio-visual display and SBART website. In addition, table sponsors will be announced at the event and receive four event tickets. Athlete mentors ($50) receive one adult event ticket, are named in the event program and subsidize one athlete’s lunch.

To become a sponsor, email [email protected].

— Jennifer Goddard Combs is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table.

 

