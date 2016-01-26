Saturday, April 28 , 2018, 12:58 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

Olympic Gold On Mind of Player of Year, World Cup Champion Carli Lloyd

U.S.Soccer star makes her first visit to Santa Barbara

U.S. Soccer star Carli Lloyd has fun with members of the Santa Barbara Soccer Club during a clinic at UCSB Click to view larger
U.S. Soccer star Carli Lloyd has fun with members of the Santa Barbara Soccer Club during a clinic at UCSB (Zack Warburg / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | January 26, 2016 | 7:13 p.m.

The only women to score a hat trick in a FIFA World Cup Final was basking in the sunshine and beauty of Santa Barbara on Tuesday afternoon.

Soccer superstar and FIFA World Player of the Year Carli Lloyd of the 2015 World Cup-champion U.S. Women’s National Team was in town for a speaking engagement at the Arlington Theater as part of UCSB’s Arts & Lecture Series.

But before she took the Arlington stage in the evening, she went on a run in the foothills, spent time with the UCSB women’s soccer team and participated in a clinic with youngsters from the Santa Barbara Soccer Club at Rob Field.

“I’ve never been to the Santa Barbara area,” said Lloyd, a native of New Jersey. “It’s beautiful; it’s great to be out here. I’m going to be heading back to snow very shortly, so I’m taking in these last few hours of sunshine.”

While Lloyd was watching the club players show off their skills, she was being named to the 20-player U.S. team for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament, Feb. 10-21, in Texas. The U.S. has won three straight Olympic gold medals and has qualified for all five of the Olympic Games that have included women’s soccer.

“Once we qualify for that, eyes will all be on winning another gold medal in Rio this summer,” she told the clinic participants.

The Olympics are in August in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Lloyd will be co-captain of the team with defender Becky Sauerbrunn. Thirteen players were selected from the World Cup roster and seven were also on the roster for the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Lloyd experienced the dream of any soccer player last summer in the World Cup in Canada. She scored three goals in the 5-2 victory against Japan in the final. Her last goal was a jaw-dropping shot from the midfield line. She is only woman to accomplish the amazing feat in a final and only the second player ever in the history of the World Cup.

“It was definitely a surreal moment, but I was in the zone, I was on a mission. I wanted to leave there as a World Cup champion, I wanted to help the team. It was an amazing, amazing feeling to celebrate with my teammates, to hoist that trophy on the podium. We had seen Japan do it four years earlier and we definitely didn’t want that to happen again.”

Lloyd is all about giving back to the game and being an inspiration to youngsters.

“It’s different when they meet you in person. I think it inspires them more, so it’s important for me to go everywhere I can to help some of these younger players,” she said.

She credits hard work as a major part of her success.

“I know it sounds cliché, but you have to work extremely hard to be great. You may not necessarily make it to the top but it’s going to instill important values that you can carry throughout your life: just being a respectable teammate, respecting your coaches, being a good teammate. Those are all the qualities to what it takes.

“Hopefully, my message of obstacles and things that are tough that happened in my career will help some of these other players.”

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Carli Lloyd visits SB from Barry Punzal on Vimeo.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 