Olympic Gold On Mind of Player of Year, World Cup Champion Carli Lloyd

The only women to score a hat trick in a FIFA World Cup Final was basking in the sunshine and beauty of Santa Barbara on Tuesday afternoon.

Soccer superstar and FIFA World Player of the Year Carli Lloyd of the 2015 World Cup-champion U.S. Women’s National Team was in town for a speaking engagement at the Arlington Theater as part of UCSB’s Arts & Lecture Series.

But before she took the Arlington stage in the evening, she went on a run in the foothills, spent time with the UCSB women’s soccer team and participated in a clinic with youngsters from the Santa Barbara Soccer Club at Rob Field.

“I’ve never been to the Santa Barbara area,” said Lloyd, a native of New Jersey. “It’s beautiful; it’s great to be out here. I’m going to be heading back to snow very shortly, so I’m taking in these last few hours of sunshine.”

While Lloyd was watching the club players show off their skills, she was being named to the 20-player U.S. team for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament, Feb. 10-21, in Texas. The U.S. has won three straight Olympic gold medals and has qualified for all five of the Olympic Games that have included women’s soccer.

“Once we qualify for that, eyes will all be on winning another gold medal in Rio this summer,” she told the clinic participants.

The Olympics are in August in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Lloyd will be co-captain of the team with defender Becky Sauerbrunn. Thirteen players were selected from the World Cup roster and seven were also on the roster for the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

Lloyd experienced the dream of any soccer player last summer in the World Cup in Canada. She scored three goals in the 5-2 victory against Japan in the final. Her last goal was a jaw-dropping shot from the midfield line. She is only woman to accomplish the amazing feat in a final and only the second player ever in the history of the World Cup.

“It was definitely a surreal moment, but I was in the zone, I was on a mission. I wanted to leave there as a World Cup champion, I wanted to help the team. It was an amazing, amazing feeling to celebrate with my teammates, to hoist that trophy on the podium. We had seen Japan do it four years earlier and we definitely didn’t want that to happen again.”

Lloyd is all about giving back to the game and being an inspiration to youngsters.

“It’s different when they meet you in person. I think it inspires them more, so it’s important for me to go everywhere I can to help some of these younger players,” she said.

She credits hard work as a major part of her success.

“I know it sounds cliché, but you have to work extremely hard to be great. You may not necessarily make it to the top but it’s going to instill important values that you can carry throughout your life: just being a respectable teammate, respecting your coaches, being a good teammate. Those are all the qualities to what it takes.

“Hopefully, my message of obstacles and things that are tough that happened in my career will help some of these other players.”

