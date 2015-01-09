Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 7:23 pm | Mostly Cloudy 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Olympic Medalist Speaks to Educators About Student Success

Dain Blanton visited SBCC to talk about ‘Get Focused, Stay Focused’ program

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | January 9, 2015 | 5:38 p.m.

Olympic gold medalist Dain Blanton remembers choosing to study business when he was heading into college at Pepperdine University because “it sounded cool.”

No high school class had prepared him to make the transition, so he ended up switching his major to public relations — a skills set that served him well as a professional athlete, sports broadcaster and, more recently, a motivational speaker.

Blanton, an Orange County native who won a gold medal for beach volleyball at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia, visited Santa Barbara City College’s Garvin Theatre Friday afternoon to talk to some 350 educators from across the state and country about a program that does better prepare high school students to obtain college degrees.

The “Get Focused, Stay Focused” program, which gets students thinking about college as early as ninth grade, was the focus of the fourth annual two-day conference at SBCC — the institution that helped the program evolve from an already established Dual Enrollment Freshman Transition Initiative and Career Choices course five years ago.

With the program, students complete an online 10-year plan in ninth grade, and targeted classroom-based lessons in 10th, 11th and 12th grades keep students focused on their goals.

They find out who they are, what they want to do, and how they can get there, said Diane Hollems, a former SBCC dean of dual-enrollment and co-founder of the Get Focused initiative.

On Friday, Blanton used his speech to inspire those who will help students choose and possibly modify their career paths, focusing on team work and collaboration between K-12 and community college educators and administrators.

The goal is self discovery, he told Noozhawk before the speech, so students can learn why they’re studying subjects and the path they need to achieve their goals.

“I hope that every school adopts it,” Blanton said. “The cool thing about the conference is that everyone is here for the same reason. They’re all here for the students.”

Blanton has spoken to students at several Santa Barbara County schools, many of which are within the Carpinteria Unified and Santa Barbara Unified school districts, which already partner with SBCC. Santa Barbara high schools even make a 10-year plan a graduation requirement.

The initiative has been successful in places all over the state and the nation, according to Mindy Bingham, a Montecito resident and president of Academic Innovations, which helps support Get Focused curriculum.

She said the turnout for this week’s conference, which ended Friday, doubled from last year.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 