Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 8:14 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

On-Duty Ventura Sheriff’s Deputy Struck and Killed

By Ventura County Star | updated logo 12:03 p.m. | October 28, 2014 | 8:22 a.m.

Eugene Kostiuchenko

A deputy killed in the line of duty early Tuesday was an 11-year veteran with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, said Sheriff Geoff Dean.

Eugene Kostiuchenko, 41, was struck and killed by a vehicle in Camarillo while conducting a traffic stop, officials said.

He is survived by his wife and two stepchildren, Dean said.

Kostiuchenko, who was declared dead at the scene, was assigned to the Camarillo patrol unit. He previously worked in the sheriff's Office of Emergency Services and in detention services.

In a joint press conference with the California Highway Patrol, Dean called the incident a tragedy, not only for the Sheriff's Office but for fellow officers and the community.

As of 6:45 a.m., the crime scene remained intact except for the Kostiuchenko's body, which was removed from the scene. Debris was scattered on the side of the road near where the deputy was struck.

The two law enforcement agencies, as well as Caltrans, were on scene, and accident investigators were working in reconstructing the crime, said CHP Lt. Mike Brown.

Kostiuchenko was conducting a traffic stop about 1:15 a.m. near Highway 101 and Lewis Road in Camarillo when a motorist unrelated to the traffic stop struck him, officials said.

The motorist fled the area and then crashed his vehicle near Highway 101 and Las Posas Road in Camarillo, officials said.

The motorist, Kevin Hogrefe, 25, of Camarillo, was captured and arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence, and further charges were pending, Reid said.

The investigation was ongoing and being handled by the California Highway Patrol, officials said.

[Click here for updates to this story from the Ventura County Star]

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 