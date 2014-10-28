On-Duty Ventura Sheriff’s Deputy Struck and Killed

A deputy killed in the line of duty early Tuesday was an 11-year veteran with the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, said Sheriff Geoff Dean.

Eugene Kostiuchenko, 41, was struck and killed by a vehicle in Camarillo while conducting a traffic stop, officials said.

He is survived by his wife and two stepchildren, Dean said.

Kostiuchenko, who was declared dead at the scene, was assigned to the Camarillo patrol unit. He previously worked in the sheriff's Office of Emergency Services and in detention services.

In a joint press conference with the California Highway Patrol, Dean called the incident a tragedy, not only for the Sheriff's Office but for fellow officers and the community.

As of 6:45 a.m., the crime scene remained intact except for the Kostiuchenko's body, which was removed from the scene. Debris was scattered on the side of the road near where the deputy was struck.

The two law enforcement agencies, as well as Caltrans, were on scene, and accident investigators were working in reconstructing the crime, said CHP Lt. Mike Brown.

Kostiuchenko was conducting a traffic stop about 1:15 a.m. near Highway 101 and Lewis Road in Camarillo when a motorist unrelated to the traffic stop struck him, officials said.

The motorist fled the area and then crashed his vehicle near Highway 101 and Las Posas Road in Camarillo, officials said.

The motorist, Kevin Hogrefe, 25, of Camarillo, was captured and arrested on suspicion of felony driving under the influence, and further charges were pending, Reid said.

The investigation was ongoing and being handled by the California Highway Patrol, officials said.

[Click here for updates to this story from the Ventura County Star]