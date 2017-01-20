Eight Churches Sponsor Santa Barbara Mission Conference

The 15th Annual Santa Barbara Mission Conference — with the theme “On Earth as it is in Heaven" — is scheduled for Jan. 27-28, at First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, 21 E. Constance Ave.

The conference is a joint effort by eight churches: the Chinese Evangelical Free Church of Santa Barbara, El Montecito Presbyterian Church, First Presbyterian Church of Santa Barbara, Free Methodist Church of Santa Barbara, Montecito Covenant Church, Ocean Hills Church, the Presbytery of Santa Barbara and Trinity Lutheran Church.

It has grown from 50 attendees in its first year to 400 in the past 14 years.

The 2017 conference, whose purpose is "to inform, inspire, and engage in the work of God's mission," features speakers Juan Martinez and Richard Mouw, plus 10 workshops led by Christian leaders from around the country. Also included are worship and music led by the conference worship band, box lunch and refreshments throughout the conference.

Registration and exhibit booths open at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27. The program starts at 7 p.m. with worship, a testimony, and an inspirational speech by keynote speaker Martinez. Receptions for adults and youth follow at 8:45 p.m.

The event continues at 8:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, with a keynote speech by Mouw, and workshop sessions in the morning and afternoon. Both keynoters speak a second time Saturday afternoon.

For a complete list of workshop descriptions visit www.sbmissionconference.org.

The closing session will be a panel discussion on majority culture: Latino culture reconciliation. The conference concludes at 5 p.m.

The price is $90 general admission, $30 students.

Register online at www.sbmissionconference.org or mail check and registration form to Presbytery of Santa Barbara, 6067 Shirrell Way, Goleta 93117. For more information phone conference director Chuck Curtis, 687-0754 ext. 102, or email at [email protected]

About the keynote speakers:

Martínez was named vice president for diversity and international ministries of Fuller Theological Seminary in September 2015.

His current research focuses on the history of Latino Protestantism, Latino Protestant identity, ministry in Latino Protestant churches, Latino and Latin American Anabaptists, and transnational mission among U.S. Latinos. Martinez holds a master of divinity at Mennonite Brethren Biblical Seminary and master of theology and Ph.D. at Fuller Theological Seminary.

Mouw returned to teaching as professor of faith and public life at Fuller Theological Seminary after 20 years as president of the seminary (1993–2013). A philosopher, scholar and author, he also served as Fuller’s provost and senior vice president for four years,

Mouw is a panelist in the online forum “On Faith” offered by the Washington Post. In 2007, Princeton Theological Seminary awarded him the Abraham Kuyper Prize for Excellence in Reformed Theology and Public Life. He served for six years as co-chair of the Reformed-Catholic Dialogue, and is a leader in interfaith theological conversations, particularly with Mormons and Jewish groups.

A graduate of Houghton College (BA), Mouw studied at Western Theological Seminary (M.Div.) and earned a master’s in philosophy at the University of Alberta. His Ph.D in philosophy is from the University of Chicago.

