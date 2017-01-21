Monday, April 23 , 2018, 8:20 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 

Business

On Eve of NFC Title Game, DirecTV and Local TV Stations End Blackout

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | January 21, 2017 | 8:38 p.m.

The contract dispute between DirecTV and the Central Coast’s ABC and Fox television affiliates came to an end Saturday night, on the eve of Sunday’s NFC championship game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers.

Contract negotiations broke down Jan. 12 between the satellite television service and Santa Barbara-based KEYT, an ABC affiliate, and its local sister station, KKFX, a Fox affiliate.

As a result, both stations were taken off the DirecTV lineup in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

The two sides reached an agreement at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at which point KEYT and KKFX were restored to the local DirecTV channel lineup, according to Mark Danielson, general manager of the stations.

That means DirecTV’s local customers can break out the beer and snacks on Sunday, and settle in to watch the championship game, which will determine the NFC representative in the National Football League’s Feb. 5 Super Bowl in Houston.

Sunday’s game is scheduled for 12:05 p.m., and comes a week after two other NFL playoff games were blacked out locally on DirecTV.

The AFC championship game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers kicks off at 3:40 p.m. Sunday on CBS, which is not involved in the dispute.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 