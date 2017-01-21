On Eve of NFC Title Game, DirecTV and Local TV Stations End Blackout

The contract dispute between DirecTV and the Central Coast’s ABC and Fox television affiliates came to an end Saturday night, on the eve of Sunday’s NFC championship game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers.

Contract negotiations broke down Jan. 12 between the satellite television service and Santa Barbara-based KEYT, an ABC affiliate, and its local sister station, KKFX, a Fox affiliate.

As a result, both stations were taken off the DirecTV lineup in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

The two sides reached an agreement at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at which point KEYT and KKFX were restored to the local DirecTV channel lineup, according to Mark Danielson, general manager of the stations.

That means DirecTV’s local customers can break out the beer and snacks on Sunday, and settle in to watch the championship game, which will determine the NFC representative in the National Football League’s Feb. 5 Super Bowl in Houston.

Sunday’s game is scheduled for 12:05 p.m., and comes a week after two other NFL playoff games were blacked out locally on DirecTV.

The AFC championship game between the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers kicks off at 3:40 p.m. Sunday on CBS, which is not involved in the dispute.

