On Giving Tuesday, SEE Raising Money for Eye Care in Namibia

SEE International has announced it will again participate in Giving Tuesday — Nov. 28. Designed as a response to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Giving Tuesday is a global movement.

It harnesses the collective power of various partners (charities, families, businesses, and individuals) who are working together to create activities and engage conversations to change how people think about, talk about and participate in the giving season.

This year, SEE aims to raise funds for its eye care program in Namibia. SEE’s team of medical volunteers, led by Dr. Helena Ndume, has restored sight to more than 35,000 men, women, and children in the southern African country.

Dr. Ndume, who has been hailed as Namibia’s Miracle Doctor, received the Nelson Mandela Prize from the United Nations in 2015. This April, she visited Santa Barbara, and spoke to a sold-out audience at the Lobero Theatre.

SEE International has joined Giving Tuesday to celebrate the generosity of its supporters and the thousands of lives that have been transformed through SEE’s international efforts to restore sight.

“We are very honored to join this global movement to increase our efforts to restore sight and transform lives around the world,” said Randal Avolio, president/CEO of SEE International.

“One $50 contribution helps one person. It’s an amazingly efficient process, and the greatest gift that we can give — the gift of sight,” he said.

This year will be the sixth annual Giving Tuesday. In 2016, the movement raised $177 million in donations from participants in 98 countries.

Those interested in joining SEE International’s Giving Tuesday initiative can visit https://www.seeintl.org/giving-tuesday-2017 for more information.

For more about SEE International, visit www.seeintl.org.

— Steve Bunnell for SEE International.